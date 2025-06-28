Duda on "farewell visit" to Kyiv and meeting with Zelenskyy: discussed aid to Ukraine and decisions of the NATO summit

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted that they discussed aid to Ukraine, decisions of the NATO summit, and economic relations, UNN reports with reference to the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

Duda noted that this is his "farewell trip" to Ukraine as President of Poland.

“Thank you for the invitation to Constitution Day. This is very important for me. This trip is a farewell for me, the end of an important period in my life and my presidential service. I supported the President of Ukraine in his fight,” Duda said.

He also said that during the meeting with Zelenskyy, they discussed aid to Ukraine and decisions of the NATO summit.

“Today we also talked ... about current issues, about how we can further help Ukraine, about the decisions of the NATO summit,” Duda added.

According to him, Polish companies are interested in rebuilding Ukraine.

“... our friendship between nations should also be developed through economic relations,” the President of Poland noted.

Duda emphasized that he supported Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO.

“I wish our neighbors a free, sovereign, and independent Ukraine,” the President of Poland summarized.

Zelenskyy awarded Duda with the Order of Liberty

