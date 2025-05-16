Tusk's ally Trzaskowski's rating is falling on the eve of the elections in Poland

According to the latest public opinion polls in Poland published before the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, support for Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski is declining, signaling an intensifying confrontation with the populist opposition. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Rafał Trzaskowski, a centrist ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has the support of 30% of voters, according to the average of four polls, published on Friday. Earlier this week, his support was almost 33%. His closest competitor in the presidential race, the candidate from the "Law and Justice" party, Karol Nawrocki, is supported by almost 25% of voters, and this figure has hardly changed in recent days.

The results of the vote, which is to be held in two rounds, will determine whether Poland will be able to restore the rule of law and remain a reliable partner in the European Union after almost a decade of populist rule that has deepened the divisions in society. Tusk's reform program has been effectively blocked by head of state Andrzej Duda since his pro-European coalition came to power in late 2023.

The latest public opinion polls show that Trzaskowski and Nawrocki will enter the second round with almost the same result, and the fight between the rivals will intensify.

The first round of the presidential elections in Poland will take place on May 18. If no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote on Sunday, a second round of elections will be held on June 1 between the two leading candidates.

During his visit to Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the awarding of the honorary title "City-Savior" to Warsaw.