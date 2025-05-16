$41.470.07
Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 788 views

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

11:56 AM • 9162 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 43199 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 46272 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 50331 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 152101 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 169218 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 148639 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182692 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 153036 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Tusk's ally Trzaskowski's rating is falling on the eve of the elections in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

Support for Rafał Trzaskowski is falling to 30%, while Karol Nawrocki is gaining 25%. Polls show that the second round of elections will be tense.

Tusk's ally Trzaskowski's rating is falling on the eve of the elections in Poland
Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw, candidate for President of Poland

According to the latest public opinion polls in Poland published before the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, support for Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski is declining, signaling an intensifying confrontation with the populist opposition. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

Rafał Trzaskowski, a centrist ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has the support of 30% of voters, according to the average of four polls, published on Friday. Earlier this week, his support was almost 33%. His closest competitor in the presidential race, the candidate from the "Law and Justice" party, Karol Nawrocki, is supported by almost 25% of voters, and this figure has hardly changed in recent days.

In Poland, ahead of the elections, IPSO on the topic of anti-Ukrainian sentiments is intensifying14.05.25, 13:31 • 2492 views

The results of the vote, which is to be held in two rounds, will determine whether Poland will be able to restore the rule of law and remain a reliable partner in the European Union after almost a decade of populist rule that has deepened the divisions in society. Tusk's reform program has been effectively blocked by head of state Andrzej Duda since his pro-European coalition came to power in late 2023.

The latest public opinion polls show that Trzaskowski and Nawrocki will enter the second round with almost the same result, and the fight between the rivals will intensify.

Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named14.05.25, 23:07 • 30428 views

The first round of the presidential elections in Poland will take place on May 18. If no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote on Sunday, a second round of elections will be held on June 1 between the two leading candidates.

Let us remind you

During his visit to Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the awarding of the honorary title "City-Savior" to Warsaw. The Mayor of Warsaw received a special award from Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
European Union
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland
