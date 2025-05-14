In Poland, ahead of the elections, IPSO on the topic of anti-Ukrainian sentiments is intensifying

According to a report by the Polish public fact-checking organization Demagog.pl, calls for the deportation of Ukrainians from Poland were spread as part of information campaigns.

UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Before the presidential elections in Poland, which will be held on May 18, the influence of information campaigns has increased in the Polish information space. This is evidenced by the conclusions of Demagog.pl, a fact-checking portal that monitors for false information. It is indicated that among the topics in social networks in April 2025, there were:

anti-Semitism;

anti-immigrant;

anti-Ukrainian sentiments.

IPSO attempts are linked to pro-Russian accounts.

As part of these campaigns, calls for the deportation of Ukrainians from Poland, fakes about representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, which were intertwined with laudatory comments addressed to Russia and Putin, were spread. - reports the CPD.

The focus of the Russian information attack is the support of candidates with openly anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and Putin's supporters.

In this way, the Russian Federation is trying to reduce the level of international support for Ukraine, as well as destabilize the internal political situation in European countries, the Center for Countering Disinformation summarizes.

Let us remind you

The leader of the far-right Romanian AUR party, George Simion, who won the first round of the presidential elections, visited Poland, where he supported Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of this country.