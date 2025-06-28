Will contribute to building fraternal relations between countries: Duda on Ukraine's permission for exhumation work

Polish President Andrzej Duda thanked the Ukrainian authorities for recent decisions regarding exhumation works. He noted that these actions will contribute to building brotherhood between peoples, writes UNN with reference to the message of the Chancellery of the President of Poland in X.

Thank you for the recent decisions made by the Ukrainian authorities regarding exhumation works. I believe that these actions will contribute to building sincere brotherhood - said the President of Poland.

Reminder

The head of the Ministry of Culture of Poland, Hanna Wróblewska, announced that exhumation works in the village of Zboiska in Lviv region will start in the second half of the year. Permission has been granted to the Institute of National Remembrance, which will cooperate with the Ukrainian side.

"Permission in this matter has been granted to the Institute of National Remembrance. From there - in cooperation with the Ukrainian side - depends meticulous planning," she said.

Search and exhumation works on the territory of Poland will begin in the near future - Tychyi