Search and exhumation works on the territory of Poland will begin in the near future - Tychyi

Ukraine understands the sensitivity of Polish society to certain issues of historical memory and contributes to their resolution. In particular, contrary to fake information, search and exhumation works are continuing in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhy, reports UNN.

For the previous six months, it should be noted, Ukraine and Poland have made significant progress in resolving issues in the field of national memory. This is because we understand the sensitivity and historical importance of these issues for Poland - said Tykhy.

He added that the Polish-Ukrainian group on historical memory continues to operate. In particular, search and exhumation works are ongoing in the village of Puzhnyky.

We believe that the activities of the joint group on historical memory, which operates under the auspices of the Ministries of Culture of the two countries, have significant results. As you know, search and exhumation works have already been carried out in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region - said the spokesman.

Tykhy also added that the information about the alleged termination of these works is fake.

And the exhumation work continues. There have been fakes in recent days about something being stopped there. The Polish side has already denied it, but I want to say that it is a fake. This means that there are forces that want to create problems - said Tykhy.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that the holding of similar works in the near future will begin on the territory of Poland as well.

Search and exhumation works will begin on the territory of Poland in the near future. You will see more information with the names of settlements later, but soon work will also begin there - Tykhy summed up.

