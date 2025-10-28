Record rains flooded historic cities of Vietnam, exceeding historical maximum

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 5442 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15726 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 15498 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 15327 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14891 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 13988 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 30809 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 25464 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13042 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47609 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
61%
742mm
Popular news
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 24497 views
"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025October 28, 04:09 AM • 8286 views
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhoto07:51 AM • 5866 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20688 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 14978 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 1778 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 15132 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15728 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30809 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 25464 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bart De Wever
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
India
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 24 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20826 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30797 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 35006 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 68734 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Record rains flooded historic cities of Vietnam, exceeding historical maximum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Central Vietnam has declared the highest level of flood danger due to record rains that have led to flooded streets and World Heritage sites. In the city of Hue, 1085.8 millimeters of precipitation fell in 24 hours, which is the highest figure in the entire history of observations.

Record rains flooded historic cities of Vietnam, exceeding historical maximum

In Vietnam, the highest level of river flood danger has been declared due to heavy rains. Record rainfall has already led to streets and World Heritage sites in the center of the country being submerged. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) and Nhan Dan Online.

Details

Heavy rains hit central Vietnam, with water levels on the Vu Gia and Thu Bon rivers in Da Nang city peaking on October 28. In central Vietnam, a significant part of the historic city of Hue and surrounding areas are flooded.

Amidst the bad weather, local residents are using boats to get around. Local resident Hoang Ngo Tu Do told the media that he had not seen such heavy rains in years.

According to the country's meteorological department, 1085.8 millimeters (42 inches) of rain fell in the central city of Hue in 24 hours, which is the highest figure ever recorded in Vietnam.

According to DPA, power is out in the city, schools have been forced to close, and some houses are now under more than a meter of water.

Heavy rainfall continues. At the Ai Nghia (Vu Gia River) and Cau Lau (Thu Bon River) stations, water levels have already exceeded critical thresholds and are expected to continue to rise. The risk of flooding in low-lying areas of the country near rivers, especially in the cities of Da Nang and Hoi An, is significantly increasing.

In addition, mountainous areas of the region face a high risk of landslides and mudslides, especially on the steep slopes of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai provinces.

Recall

In August 2025, heavy rain caused a landslide on a pilgrimage route in Jammu, India. As of August 27, at least 30 people were known to have died.

In September, 41.5 mm of precipitation fell in Odesa in half a day, which was almost equal to the monthly norm. This caused flooding and the shutdown of electric transport.

Tropical Storm Melissa threatens five Caribbean countries with floods21.10.25, 20:09 • 3444 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Power outage
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Vietnam
India
Odesa