Record rains flooded historic cities of Vietnam, exceeding historical maximum

In Vietnam, the highest level of river flood danger has been declared due to heavy rains. Record rainfall has already led to streets and World Heritage sites in the center of the country being submerged. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) and Nhan Dan Online.

Details

Heavy rains hit central Vietnam, with water levels on the Vu Gia and Thu Bon rivers in Da Nang city peaking on October 28. In central Vietnam, a significant part of the historic city of Hue and surrounding areas are flooded.

Amidst the bad weather, local residents are using boats to get around. Local resident Hoang Ngo Tu Do told the media that he had not seen such heavy rains in years.

According to the country's meteorological department, 1085.8 millimeters (42 inches) of rain fell in the central city of Hue in 24 hours, which is the highest figure ever recorded in Vietnam.

According to DPA, power is out in the city, schools have been forced to close, and some houses are now under more than a meter of water.

Heavy rainfall continues. At the Ai Nghia (Vu Gia River) and Cau Lau (Thu Bon River) stations, water levels have already exceeded critical thresholds and are expected to continue to rise. The risk of flooding in low-lying areas of the country near rivers, especially in the cities of Da Nang and Hoi An, is significantly increasing.

In addition, mountainous areas of the region face a high risk of landslides and mudslides, especially on the steep slopes of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai provinces.

Recall

In August 2025, heavy rain caused a landslide on a pilgrimage route in Jammu, India. As of August 27, at least 30 people were known to have died.

In September, 41.5 mm of precipitation fell in Odesa in half a day, which was almost equal to the monthly norm. This caused flooding and the shutdown of electric transport.

