Slovakia is interested in having friendly relations with everyone who is interested in cooperating with Budapest, including Russia and China. This was stated by Prime Minister Robert Fico during a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Slovakia is a country that pursues a policy oriented towards all four corners of the world. We want to be your good neighbors (meaning Ukraine – ed.) and help. We want to have good, friendly relations with all those who are interested in having friendly relations with us. This includes the Russian Federation, including China, Vietnam, everyone who is interested in cooperating with our country - this is a country we are interested in. - Fico stated.

At the same time, Fico emphasized that Slovakia and Ukraine want to be good neighbors.

The war will end and we will need each other. It is important for Slovakia to have a stable neighbor who is ready to fight various challenges with us. - Fico noted.

Fico has repeatedly made pro-Russian statements.

He questioned Ukraine's sovereignty, claiming it was under "absolute US influence." Fico called on Kyiv to cede territory to Russia to end the war and said Slovakia would oppose Ukraine's NATO membership, as such a move could provoke a third world war.

Subsequently, he changed his vector and his statements became less radical. Fico now states that Slovakia supports Ukraine's sovereign independence, but the main interest is also in "ending the war."

He also stated that Slovakia supports the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Fico said that Slovakia supports Ukraine's European integration.

This summer, he noted that he supports Ukraine's EU membership but cannot imagine Ukraine's NATO membership.