The US and Vietnam have agreed on a "fair and balanced" trade deal. The White House revealed the details

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
11:39 AM • 1622 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 6888 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 9550 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 10241 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17889 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 11012 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 11487 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 14886 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
07:14 AM • 14311 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36175 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
54%
743mm
Popular news
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USAPhotoOctober 26, 02:19 AM • 45686 views
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many childrenOctober 26, 02:41 AM • 42812 views
Macron's wife Brigitte mistakenly appeared on tax portal under male name: investigation launchedOctober 26, 03:16 AM • 11165 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhotoOctober 26, 05:24 AM • 32441 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 people09:16 AM • 12072 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17889 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 56831 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 85008 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 68360 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 89374 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Malaysia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 31348 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 37283 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 37795 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 38662 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 41232 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136
Heating

The US and Vietnam have agreed on a "fair and balanced" trade deal. The White House revealed the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

The US and Vietnam have agreed on a "mutual, fair and balanced" trade deal that includes a 20% tariff. Vietnamese airline Vietnam Airlines will purchase 50 Boeing aircraft worth over $8 billion.

The US and Vietnam have agreed on a "fair and balanced" trade deal. The White House revealed the details

The United States of America and Vietnam have finalized a trade agreement that provides for the establishment of mutual tariffs at 20%. The two countries have agreed on "mutual, fair, and balanced" trade between the two countries, according to a joint statement released by the White House, UNN reports.

Details

US President Donald Trump announced in July that the United States would impose 20% tariffs on many Vietnamese goods, as well as 40% tariffs on transshipments through Vietnam from third countries. In the new agreement, the United States will maintain its mutual tariffs at 20% on Vietnamese goods, but will identify goods for which the tariff can be reduced to zero.

In addition, Vietnamese airline Vietnam Airlines will purchase 50 aircraft from Boeing worth over $8 billion.

It is noted that the agreement will provide exporters from both countries with unprecedented access to each other's markets. Last year, Vietnam had a trade surplus with the United States, its largest export market, of $123 billion.

In the coming weeks, the United States and Vietnam will work to finalize the Agreement on Mutual, Fair, and Balanced Trade, prepare the Agreement for signing, and complete domestic formalities before the Agreement enters into force.

— the statement said.

The US and Vietnam will also work to address the interests of both countries regarding non-tariff barriers, the report said.

Vietnam has agreed to accept vehicles manufactured to US vehicle safety and emissions standards, address US medical device import license issues, and streamline regulatory requirements and approvals for US pharmaceutical products.

It will also fully implement Vietnam's obligations under certain international intellectual property treaties, the report added.

The United States and Vietnam seek to strengthen cooperation to achieve our shared goals of enhancing supply chain resilience, including combating tariff evasion and cooperating on export controls.

— the report said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia and joined the dance of the locals who greeted him.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Vietnam
Boeing
Malaysia
White House
Donald Trump
United States