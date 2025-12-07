$42.180.00
Russia and Ukraine have lost over 2 million soldiers, so the war must end - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

US President's Special Representative Kellogg stated that Russia and Ukraine together have lost over two million soldiers in the war. He emphasized the need to end the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine have lost over 2 million soldiers, so the war must end - Kellogg

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that Russia and Ukraine together have lost over two million soldiers in the war, and therefore it is necessary to end the conflict. Kellogg made this statement at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The USSR left Afghanistan, having lost 18,000 soldiers. We left Vietnam, having lost 58,000 soldiers. Russia and Ukraine together have lost over two million. Think about that. These are terrible numbers. Therefore, we must put an end to this conflict. President Trump understands this. President Trump made every effort to talk to people, and that's great. He spoke with Putin, Zelenskyy, and everyone else he needed to talk to. So I think we're almost there," Kellogg said.

He added that he would not speak on behalf of the negotiators or about how it is working now, but that it is a joint effort of the entire team, and the Ukrainians have chosen the people they sent to the negotiations very well, led by Rustem Umerov.

We'll just have to, you know, wait and see how things go, but we're really very close

- Kellogg added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour conversation with members of US President's team Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Peace agreements, security issues, and territorial aspects, including the withdrawal of Russian troops from Donbas, were discussed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Rustem Umerov
Vietnam
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine