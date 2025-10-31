Floods in Vietnam: 13 dead, 11 missing, historic cities underwater

Photo: Reuters

The death toll from massive floods in central Vietnam has risen to 13, with 11 more people missing, the government announced on Friday. Record rainfall has caused flooding in entire areas, including the historic cities of Hue and Hoi An – UNESCO World Heritage sites. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

State media publish photos showing streets turned into rivers: some houses are flooded up to the roofs, and traffic is almost stopped. According to the national disaster agency, more than 116,000 houses and 5,000 hectares of crops were submerged.

Roads, railways, and power grids were damaged, complicating rescue efforts.

The government warns that heavy rains will continue until at least Saturday, and in some areas, daily rainfall may exceed 500 millimeters. Vietnam regularly suffers from deadly storms and floods during the rainy season from June to October, but this year's disaster has been one of the most powerful in decades.

Record rains flooded historic cities of Vietnam, exceeding historical maximum