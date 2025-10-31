Construction and opening of Trump's golf resort in Vietnam delayed due to land dispute

The five-star golf resort branded by the Trump Organization in Hung Yen province, Vietnam, has faced significant delays due to a dispute with local farmers. Five months after the groundbreaking ceremony, the approximately 900-hectare site still remains fields of banana and orange trees. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Farmers are challenging the compensation offered by local authorities, which amounts to approximately 320,000 dong (12 US dollars) per square meter – an amount equivalent to the annual income from agricultural land for many of them.

It's unreasonable that newly planted crops can receive a higher payment than trees that have been growing for 20 years – said Do Thi Vuong, who has been cultivating the land for over 30 years.

She is among hundreds of farmers demanding at least double the compensation rate.

The first phase of the project, which includes hotels, golf courses, and residential complexes, is planned to be completed by the end of 2027, with the entire resort expected to open by 2029. Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, previously stated that the project "will impress everyone."

However, the transfer of land to the developer Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corp. is delayed not only due to farmer disputes but also due to a large-scale government reform that reduced three levels of local bureaucracy to two. "There are definitely delays," confirmed Le Trung Kien, an official in Chau Ninh commune, noting that land clearing work scheduled for late June was halted and only resumed in August.

