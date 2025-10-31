Construction and opening of Trump's golf resort in Vietnam delayed due to land dispute

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
10:19 PM • 3212 views
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 17581 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 29117 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 22430 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 26542 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 54220 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10876 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27159 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24659 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28102 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked Jerusalem over military conscription lawOctober 30, 04:36 PM • 3700 views
Tried to escape, but all attempts failed: Ukraine rescued a teenager from occupation who had been under pressure for yearsOctober 30, 05:37 PM • 3494 views
Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky stationOctober 30, 05:57 PM • 3146 views
Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the coupleOctober 30, 06:12 PM • 8564 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 6128 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 38557 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 54220 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 51612 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 112637 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 102249 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
António Guterres
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Great Britain
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 6240 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 42706 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 48922 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 72249 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 75892 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film
Social network

Construction and opening of Trump's golf resort in Vietnam delayed due to land dispute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

The Trump Organization's five-star golf resort in Vietnam has faced delays due to a dispute with farmers over compensation. The project, which includes hotels and golf courses, is planned to be completed by 2029.

Construction and opening of Trump's golf resort in Vietnam delayed due to land dispute

The five-star golf resort branded by the Trump Organization in Hung Yen province, Vietnam, has faced significant delays due to a dispute with local farmers. Five months after the groundbreaking ceremony, the approximately 900-hectare site still remains fields of banana and orange trees. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Farmers are challenging the compensation offered by local authorities, which amounts to approximately 320,000 dong (12 US dollars) per square meter – an amount equivalent to the annual income from agricultural land for many of them. 

It's unreasonable that newly planted crops can receive a higher payment than trees that have been growing for 20 years 

– said Do Thi Vuong, who has been cultivating the land for over 30 years. 

She is among hundreds of farmers demanding at least double the compensation rate.

Trump sharply cut refugee intake to a record low of 7,500, prioritizing white South Africans – Reuters30.10.25, 23:41 • 1052 views

The first phase of the project, which includes hotels, golf courses, and residential complexes, is planned to be completed by the end of 2027, with the entire resort expected to open by 2029. Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, previously stated that the project "will impress everyone."

However, the transfer of land to the developer Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corp. is delayed not only due to farmer disputes but also due to a large-scale government reform that reduced three levels of local bureaucracy to two. "There are definitely delays," confirmed Le Trung Kien, an official in Chau Ninh commune, noting that land clearing work scheduled for late June was halted and only resumed in August.

"Does what he wants while the government is not working": US Democrats concerned about demolition of part of the White House for Trump's ballroom construction23.10.25, 17:35 • 3066 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Brand
Skirmishes
Vietnam
White House
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump