Trump sharply cut refugee intake to a record low of 7,500, prioritizing white South Africans – Reuters

US President Donald Trump has set a new historic low for the refugee admission program – just 7,500 people for the 2026 fiscal year. This is the lowest figure in the program's history, according to a White House document released on Thursday. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The document states that the main focus of selection will be on white Africans from South Africa, whom Trump called victims of "racial persecution." At the same time, the South African government denies the existence of such cases of systemic discrimination.

We will consider admitting other victims of illegal or unfair discrimination in their homelands – the administration's decision states.

Internal US government documents, cited by Reuters, suggest that in the future, Washington may prioritize Europeans who face oppression due to "opposition to mass migration" or support for populist political parties.

Europe's far-right parties are dissatisfied with the growing number of Ukrainian male refugees

After taking office, Trump suspended all refugee admission programs, stating that they must serve "US national interests." Only 138 South Africans arrived in the country by September of this year, as part of the administration's new migration strategy.

This decision sharply contrasts with the policy of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, under whom more than 100,000 refugees entered the US in 2024.

In addition to cutting quotas, the Trump administration announced the transfer of oversight of the refugee program from the State Department to the Department of Health and Human Services. This is part of a broader policy aimed at reviewing the international asylum system established after World War II.

Poland warns Ukrainian refugees against recruitment attempts by Russian intelligence