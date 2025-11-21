$42.150.06
Over 40 people died in Vietnam from floods, over 52,000 homes flooded - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

More than 41 people have died in Vietnam due to weeks of flooding and rain, with over 52,000 homes inundated. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated, and this year's disaster damage has reached $2 billion.

Over 40 people died in Vietnam from floods, over 52,000 homes flooded - BBC

In Vietnam, at least 41 people have died and more than 52,000 homes have been flooded due to incessant rains and floods that have lasted for over a week. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Over the past three days, rainfall in some areas has exceeded 1.5 meters. In some areas of the country, it even surpassed the peak flood level of 1993, which was 5.2 meters.

Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from flood-affected regions.

In addition, according to the Vietnamese government's estimates, natural disasters in Vietnam caused damages amounting to $2 billion from January to October this year.

Recall

Due to storm "Claudia" in Portugal, three people died. In the UK, the storm caused widespread flooding in Wales and England, leading to evacuations and significant destruction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Wales
Vietnam
England
Great Britain
Portugal