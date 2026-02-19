Former Prince Andrew released from custody

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from custody almost 12 hours after his arrest on suspicion of abuse of public office, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left Aylesham police station in Norfolk in a car, leaning back in his seat as if avoiding the cameras.

Police have not yet provided any further information.

Recall

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are investigating a complaint regarding the transfer of confidential materials to Jeffrey Epstein.