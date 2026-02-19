$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 17594 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 30371 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 44367 views
Former Prince Andrew released from custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from custody after almost 12 hours of arrest on suspicion of abuse of public office.

Former Prince Andrew released from custody

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from custody almost 12 hours after his arrest on suspicion of abuse of public office, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left Aylesham police station in Norfolk in a car, leaning back in his seat as if avoiding the cameras.

Police have not yet provided any further information.

"The law must be upheld" - King Charles III reacted to the arrest of his brother Prince Andrew19.02.26, 16:47 • 3180 views

Recall

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are investigating a complaint regarding the transfer of confidential materials to Jeffrey Epstein.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein