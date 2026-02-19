Former Prince Andrew released from custody
Kyiv • UNN
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from custody after almost 12 hours of arrest on suspicion of abuse of public office.
Details
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left Aylesham police station in Norfolk in a car, leaning back in his seat as if avoiding the cameras.
Police have not yet provided any further information.
Recall
Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are investigating a complaint regarding the transfer of confidential materials to Jeffrey Epstein.