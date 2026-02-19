"The law must be upheld" - King Charles III reacted to the arrest of his brother Prince Andrew

King Charles III of Great Britain reacted to the arrest of his brother, former Prince Andrew, who is suspected of abuse of power. This is reported by BBC, transmits UNN.

Charles III noted that he learned about the event with deep concern and emphasized the need to comply with all legal procedures.

There must now be a full, fair and proper process of investigation by the relevant authorities. They will have our full support and cooperation. I want to make it clear: the law must be enforced - the king's statement reads.

He also stressed that he did not consider it appropriate to comment further on the case until the investigation was completed, and assured that the royal family would continue to fulfill its duties to society.

According to the BBC, law enforcement officers are searching the Royal Lodge residence in Windsor Great Park, where Prince Andrew lived until recently. Police officers are present near the estate, guarding the territory.

In addition, investigative actions are being carried out at several addresses in the counties of Norfolk and Berkshire. Currently, Royal Lodge is the only object in Berkshire where searches are ongoing.

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are investigating a complaint regarding the transfer of confidential materials to Jeffrey Epstein.