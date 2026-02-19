"The law must be upheld" - King Charles III reacted to the arrest of his brother Prince Andrew

$43.290.03
Exclusive
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
"The law must be upheld" - King Charles III reacted to the arrest of his brother Prince Andrew

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

King Charles III of Great Britain expressed concern over the arrest of his brother, Prince Andrew, who is suspected of abuse of power. He emphasized the need for a full and fair investigation.

"The law must be upheld" - King Charles III reacted to the arrest of his brother Prince Andrew

King Charles III of Great Britain reacted to the arrest of his brother, former Prince Andrew, who is suspected of abuse of power. This is reported by BBC, transmits UNN.

Details

Charles III noted that he learned about the event with deep concern and emphasized the need to comply with all legal procedures.

There must now be a full, fair and proper process of investigation by the relevant authorities. They will have our full support and cooperation. I want to make it clear: the law must be enforced

- the king's statement reads.

He also stressed that he did not consider it appropriate to comment further on the case until the investigation was completed, and assured that the royal family would continue to fulfill its duties to society.

According to the BBC, law enforcement officers are searching the Royal Lodge residence in Windsor Great Park, where Prince Andrew lived until recently. Police officers are present near the estate, guarding the territory.

In addition, investigative actions are being carried out at several addresses in the counties of Norfolk and Berkshire. Currently, Royal Lodge is the only object in Berkshire where searches are ongoing.

Recall

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are investigating a complaint regarding the transfer of confidential materials to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
