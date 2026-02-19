Former Prince Andrew arrested after police statement on complaint related to Epstein case

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following a police statement that they were reviewing a complaint regarding the alleged transfer of sensitive materials by the former prince to the late financier, convicted of sex crimes, Jeffrey Epstein, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

British police report that he is in custody, and officers are conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Photographs from the scene reportedly show cars arriving at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk earlier this morning.

This comes after Thames Valley Police stated they were reviewing a complaint regarding the alleged transfer of sensitive materials by the former prince to the late financier, convicted of sex crimes, Jeffrey Epstein.

The full statement from Thames Valley Police following Andrew's arrest reads: "As part of an investigation, we have today (19.02) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man is currently in police custody."

"We will not name the arrested man in accordance with national guidelines. Please remember that this case is ongoing, so caution should be exercised in any publication to avoid contempt of court," the police statement noted.

Deputy Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have launched an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged crime."

"We understand the significant public interest in this case and will provide updates in due course," he noted.

Andrew, who turns 66 today, has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

To be continued...