09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 28229 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 63558 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 50215 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 67499 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 37122 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 26578 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former Prince Andrew arrested after police statement on complaint related to Epstein case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are investigating a complaint regarding the transfer of confidential materials to Jeffrey Epstein.

Former Prince Andrew arrested after police statement on complaint related to Epstein case

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following a police statement that they were reviewing a complaint regarding the alleged transfer of sensitive materials by the former prince to the late financier, convicted of sex crimes, Jeffrey Epstein, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

British police report that he is in custody, and officers are conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Photographs from the scene reportedly show cars arriving at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk earlier this morning.

This comes after Thames Valley Police stated they were reviewing a complaint regarding the alleged transfer of sensitive materials by the former prince to the late financier, convicted of sex crimes, Jeffrey Epstein.

The full statement from Thames Valley Police following Andrew's arrest reads: "As part of an investigation, we have today (19.02) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man is currently in police custody."

"We will not name the arrested man in accordance with national guidelines. Please remember that this case is ongoing, so caution should be exercised in any publication to avoid contempt of court," the police statement noted.

Deputy Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have launched an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged crime."

"We understand the significant public interest in this case and will provide updates in due course," he noted.

Andrew, who turns 66 today, has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor30.10.25, 21:41 • 65582 views

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

Jeffrey Epstein
Great Britain