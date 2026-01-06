AMD unveils new AI PC processors for general use and gaming

AMD

AMD unveiled new AI-powered processors for general-purpose and gaming PCs at CES 2026, UNN reports, citing TechCrunch.

Details

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su began her CES 2026 presentation with a statement about what computing power can deliver: AI for everyone.

As part of that promise, AMD announced a new line of AI-enabled processors, as the company believes that AI-powered personal computers are the future.

On Monday at the annual CES conference, the semiconductor giant unveiled the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor, its latest version of AI-enabled PC chips. The company claims that the latest version of the Ryzen series processors delivers 1.3 times faster multitasking speeds compared to competitors and 1.7 times faster content creation speeds.

These new chips feature 12 CPU Cores, individual processing units inside a core processor, and 24 threads, independent streams of instruction.

This is an update to the Ryzen AI 300 Series processor, announced in 2024. AMD began manufacturing Ryzen series processors in 2017.

Rahul Tiku, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD's Client Business Unit, stated at a recent press briefing that AMD has expanded its AI PC platform lineup to more than 250. This is a twofold increase compared to last year, he added.

"In the coming years, AI will become a multi-layered fabric that will be woven into all levels of computing at a personal level," Tiku said. "Our AI PCs and devices will change how we work, how we play, how we create, and how we interact with each other."

AMD also announced the release of the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the latest version of its gaming processor.

"No matter who you are and how you use technology every day, AI is changing everyday computing," Tiku said. "You interact with your PC thousands of times every day. AI is capable of understanding, learning context, automating processes, providing deep reasoning, and personalized customization for every user."

PCs equipped with Ryzen AI 300 Series or AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processors will be available in the first quarter of 2026.

The company also announced the latest version of its Redstone ray tracing technology, which simulates the physical behavior of light, allowing for improved graphics in video games without sacrificing performance or speed.

