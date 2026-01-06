AMD unveils new AI PC processors for general use and gaming

$42.420.13
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 13370 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 37747 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68484 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 40649 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 42763 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 44082 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108297 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71312 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96687 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100564 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Popular news
Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourageJanuary 5, 10:32 PM • 6254 views
Faustin-Archange Touadéra wins third term as CAR presidentJanuary 5, 11:55 PM • 4512 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 9640 views
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 4814 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 6018 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 20291 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68484 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 44373 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108297 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 164896 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Pete Hegseth
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
Israel
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 12606 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 58370 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 52709 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 49072 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 57141 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Tor missile system

AMD unveils new AI PC processors for general use and gaming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

AMD announced new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen 7 9850X3D processors at CES 2026, expanding its AI PC lineup. The new chips offer improved multitasking and content creation speed, as well as updated Redstone ray tracing technology.

AMD unveils new AI PC processors for general use and gaming
AMD

AMD unveiled new AI-powered processors for general-purpose and gaming PCs at CES 2026, UNN reports, citing TechCrunch.

Details

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su began her CES 2026 presentation with a statement about what computing power can deliver: AI for everyone.

As part of that promise, AMD announced a new line of AI-enabled processors, as the company believes that AI-powered personal computers are the future.

On Monday at the annual CES conference, the semiconductor giant unveiled the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor, its latest version of AI-enabled PC chips. The company claims that the latest version of the Ryzen series processors delivers 1.3 times faster multitasking speeds compared to competitors and 1.7 times faster content creation speeds.

These new chips feature 12 CPU Cores, individual processing units inside a core processor, and 24 threads, independent streams of instruction.

This is an update to the Ryzen AI 300 Series processor, announced in 2024. AMD began manufacturing Ryzen series processors in 2017.

Rahul Tiku, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD's Client Business Unit, stated at a recent press briefing that AMD has expanded its AI PC platform lineup to more than 250. This is a twofold increase compared to last year, he added.

"In the coming years, AI will become a multi-layered fabric that will be woven into all levels of computing at a personal level," Tiku said. "Our AI PCs and devices will change how we work, how we play, how we create, and how we interact with each other."

AMD also announced the release of the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the latest version of its gaming processor.

"No matter who you are and how you use technology every day, AI is changing everyday computing," Tiku said. "You interact with your PC thousands of times every day. AI is capable of understanding, learning context, automating processes, providing deep reasoning, and personalized customization for every user."

PCs equipped with Ryzen AI 300 Series or AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processors will be available in the first quarter of 2026.

The company also announced the latest version of its Redstone ray tracing technology, which simulates the physical behavior of light, allowing for improved graphics in video games without sacrificing performance or speed.

AMD graphics card prices to rise by 20% in 2026: what's the reason?18.11.25, 17:42 • 3959 views

