How optimistic are the sentiments in Ukraine regarding 2026: sociological survey data

December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
December 30, 10:14 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 09:46 AM
How optimistic are the sentiments in Ukraine regarding 2026: sociological survey data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Most Ukrainians are optimistic about 2026, but positive sentiments are declining, and skepticism is growing. A "Rating" survey showed that 39% expect improvements, 27% – no changes, and every fourth – deterioration.

How optimistic are the sentiments in Ukraine regarding 2026: sociological survey data
Photo: www.ratinggroup.ua

A relative majority of Ukrainians are generally optimistic about 2026, but there is a downward trend in positive sentiment and an increase in skepticism about changes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the sociological group "Rating".

Details

The survey was conducted from November 11 to 14, 2025, using computer-assisted telephone interviews. 1000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine.

According to the survey, in 2023, half (51%) of Ukrainians believed that the next year would be better, and now 39% hold this opinion.

The percentage of those who believe that nothing will change is 27% (compared to 20% in 2024). Also, the share of "pessimists" has practically not changed: as in 2024, every fourth respondent now believes that the next year will be worse.

Residents of rural areas, as well as older people aged 51+, are more optimistic about the situation. In contrast, the most pessimism is among younger men, especially those aged 18-35.

At the same time, perceptions of economic prospects have hardly changed over the year: about two-thirds of respondents believe that 2026 will be a year of economic difficulties, one in ten expects prosperity, and one in five expects nothing to change. In 2023, the share of economic pessimism was slightly lower (52%), but for the second year in a row, it has remained at 63-64%.

Scenarios for world peace are roughly equally divided: one-third of Ukrainians believe that the year will be more peaceful, another third believes it will be the same, and the final third believes it will be more turbulent.

However, we see a growing trend of hope for a more peaceful world: while now a third of Ukrainians hold this view, in November 2023 it was 26%. In the absolute majority of countries where the survey was conducted, the dominant concern is that the world will be more turbulent. For example, in Western Europe, 55% believe so, and in Eastern Europe, 42%. Thus, Ukrainians have somewhat more hope for an improvement in the global security situation.

- the research text states.

Recall

According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the vast majority of Ukrainians (78%) continue to believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for the Russian invasion. At the same time, in September 2025, there were 81% of such people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
New Year
Village
Trend
War in Ukraine
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Ukraine