Gold prices hit record highs amid Maduro's capture by US special services

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 14521 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 25271 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 47565 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 33552 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 45708 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 53793 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 59189 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56062 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51269 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66578 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
86%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa TCR denied injury to man during escape attempt in OvidiopolJanuary 4, 03:36 PM • 3766 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 11842 views
Blackout schedules to continue in most regions on Monday - UkrenergoJanuary 4, 04:32 PM • 4530 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 13160 views
Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attackVideoJanuary 4, 06:50 PM • 8454 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 96183 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 114833 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 124087 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 260071 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 196025 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Iran
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 13206 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 11880 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 13936 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 24033 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 71223 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Hill

Gold prices hit record highs amid Maduro's capture by US special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Gold and silver prices surged on January 5 after the detention of Nicolas Maduro by US forces. Gold surpassed $4370 per ounce, and silver reached $73.32, linked to the escalating geopolitical situation.

Gold prices hit record highs amid Maduro's capture by US special services

Precious metal prices showed a sharp increase at the opening of trading on Monday, January 5. Investors are massively buying gold and silver, reacting to a sharp escalation of the geopolitical situation after US forces detained Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The spot price of gold rose by 0.9%, exceeding the mark of $4370 per ounce. Silver also rose by 0.7%, reaching $73.32. Analysts attribute this movement to the high level of uncertainty regarding Washington's further steps in Latin America.

Market reaction

Experts note that US intervention has forced markets to price in new military and political risks.

Markets are now forced to reconsider not only the risks of Venezuela, but also the unpredictability of the US and its military influence

- emphasized Nicky Shiels, head of research at MKS Pamp SA.

Gold continues the upward trend recorded last year, when the metal showed its best performance since 1979. In addition to geopolitics, prices are supported by active metal purchases by central banks and the expected easing of the US Federal Reserve's policy.

Other assets

Amid the Venezuelan crisis, platinum and palladium also showed growth. The Bloomberg spot dollar index strengthened by 0.1%. At the same time, analysts warn of possible volatility in the oil market, as Venezuela has the largest proven crude oil reserves in the world. 

Precious metals started the new year with growth after a record 202502.01.26, 12:22 • 3043 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Trend
Gold
Federal Reserve
Nicolas Maduro
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
United States