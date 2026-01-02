Precious metals started the new year with growth after a record 2025

$42.170.18
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 4486 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 44654 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 70267 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 55327 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 52438 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 172637 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 169367 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56417 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46730 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 15624 views
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 6956 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 10472 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 5878 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 12446 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 3368 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 33073 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 50732 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 172638 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 96657 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 30860 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 39600 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 40038 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 96657 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 38681 views
Precious metals started the new year with growth after a record 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Precious metals resumed their rally at the beginning of the new year, continuing the unprecedented growth of 2025, supported by geopolitical tensions and expectations of interest rate cuts. Gold rose 1.4% to $4372.35 per ounce, silver rose 3.6% to $73.79 per ounce.

Precious metals started the new year with growth after a record 2025

Precious metals started the new year on a strong note on Friday, resuming their rally after an unprecedented surge in 2025, as geopolitical tensions and hopes for interest rate cuts this year supported demand for safe-haven assets, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4372.35 per ounce at 07:24 GMT (09:24 Kyiv time), after reaching a record high of $4549.71 on December 26. On Wednesday, it fell to a two-week low. U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose 1% to $4384.80 per ounce.

"Precious metals are starting 2026 much the same way they did in 2025, which is with upward momentum," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

In 2025, gold showed impressive growth, ending the year with an annual gain of 64%, the largest since 1979.

Interest rate cuts, expectations of further monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, geopolitical conflicts, high demand from central banks, and rising assets in exchange-traded funds fueled the rise in gold prices last year.

This week, gold traded at a premium in the largest centers - India and China - for the first time in two months, as a correction from historical highs contributed to an increase in retail demand, which had suffered from unprecedented price increases.

Investors are currently expecting at least two Fed rate cuts this year, despite weak U.S. jobless claims data.

Non-yielding assets generally perform well in a low interest rate environment.

"(Precious metals) appear to be making up for losses incurred at the end of the year earlier in the week. End-of-year position closing pressure has eased, and gold is starting 2026 with gains as fundamentals are back in focus," Waterer said.

Spot silver rose 3.6% to $73.79 per ounce after reaching an all-time high of $83.62 on Monday. Silver ended the year up 147%, significantly outperforming gold, making it its best year on record.

The metal broke several important milestones for the first time, thanks to its designation as a critical mineral in the U.S., supply constraints, and low inventories amid rising industrial and investment demand.

Spot platinum rose 2.5% to $2104.10 per ounce after reaching an all-time high of $2478.50 on Monday. It also showed the largest annual gain in 2025, rising 127%.

Palladium prices rose 2.4% to $1641.92 per ounce after rising 76% last year, its best performance in 15 years.

Oil prices rose slightly after the largest annual decline since 202002.01.26, 08:35 • 2380 views

Julia Shramko

