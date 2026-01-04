BTS officially announced their comeback date: the group will return in March after a four-year hiatus

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
02:44 AM • 304 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 11206 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 27683 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 32778 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 34851 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 53107 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 74262 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 66181 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 85957 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47560 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3.1m/s
72%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU reacts to Maduro's arrest: Kallas calls for restraint and adherence to international lawJanuary 3, 05:17 PM • 5850 views
Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's OfficeJanuary 3, 05:39 PM • 3656 views
Over five hundred targets shot down: Defense Forces show new footage of Russian drone destructionVideoJanuary 3, 06:06 PM • 3424 views
Trump spoke about Putin: "I'm not thrilled with him, he kills too many people"January 3, 06:33 PM • 5224 views
Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expectedVideoJanuary 3, 08:15 PM • 3156 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 67417 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 86311 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 99006 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 235565 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 166348 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Venezuela
Ukraine
United States
New York City
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos10:58 PM • 1652 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 59556 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 69427 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 67310 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 166348 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Boeing AH-64 Apache

BTS officially announced their comeback date: the group will return in March after a four-year hiatus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

K-pop group BTS will return to the stage as a full group on March 20, 2026. This will happen after an almost four-year hiatus, during which all members completed their military service.

BTS officially announced their comeback date: the group will return in March after a four-year hiatus

The legendary K-pop group BTS is preparing to return in 2026. BigHit Music officially confirmed on social media that the mega-popular boy band will return to the stage in full force on March 20. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

This return will be a historic moment for fans, as it will end the group's almost four-year hiatus. During this time, all seven members - RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook, and J-Hope - completed their mandatory military service in South Korea.

The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion21.06.25, 10:34 • 157763 views

Rapper Suga completed his duties to his homeland last in June 2025, which allowed the members to finally reunite to prepare a joint project.

What is known about the new album

The upcoming release will be the group's first full-length work since the anthology "Proof" (2022) and the studio album "Be" (2020). The members began working on it in July 2025.

Since this will be a group album, it will reflect the thoughts and ideas of each of us. We are approaching it with the same mindset as at the very beginning of our journey.

- the group's statement says.

Plans for 2026

In addition to the album release, a large-scale world tour is planned for spring 2026. During the break, the members focused on solo projects, but now BTS are ready to perform together again, confirming their status as the main musical phenomenon of the decade.

BTS prepares first album in six years and biggest world tour27.10.25, 16:55 • 8264 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Trend
Brand
Social network
Mobilization
Associated Press
South Korea