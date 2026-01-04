BTS officially announced their comeback date: the group will return in March after a four-year hiatus

The legendary K-pop group BTS is preparing to return in 2026. BigHit Music officially confirmed on social media that the mega-popular boy band will return to the stage in full force on March 20. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

This return will be a historic moment for fans, as it will end the group's almost four-year hiatus. During this time, all seven members - RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook, and J-Hope - completed their mandatory military service in South Korea.

The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion

Rapper Suga completed his duties to his homeland last in June 2025, which allowed the members to finally reunite to prepare a joint project.

What is known about the new album

The upcoming release will be the group's first full-length work since the anthology "Proof" (2022) and the studio album "Be" (2020). The members began working on it in July 2025.

Since this will be a group album, it will reflect the thoughts and ideas of each of us. We are approaching it with the same mindset as at the very beginning of our journey. - the group's statement says.

Plans for 2026

In addition to the album release, a large-scale world tour is planned for spring 2026. During the break, the members focused on solo projects, but now BTS are ready to perform together again, confirming their status as the main musical phenomenon of the decade.

