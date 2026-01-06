Ukrainians turned Rocco, an Italian who loves Putin, into a meme hero: a selection of the funniest ones

The situation with Rocco, an Italian who, on his way to Ukraine, declared on the bus that he "loves Putin," has continued to unfold on social media. Daria Melnychenko's post describing the event garnered over a million views and sparked a strong reaction from users, UNN reports.

Details

Social media users, particularly on Threads, began massively creating memes about Rocco's statements, his trip to Ukraine, and the situation at the border.

Recall

The situation that occurred on a bus traveling from Italy to Ukraine is being actively discussed online. One of the passengers, an Italian by origin, stated that he respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and added that Ukraine is a "bad country" and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "bad president."