09:58 AM • 11795 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 19939 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 28970 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 55439 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 100437 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 50938 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 50127 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46946 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 124810 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72316 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Ukrainians turned Rocco, an Italian who loves Putin, into a meme hero: a selection of the funniest ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The story of Rocco, an Italian who declared his love for Putin on a bus to Ukraine, has gained widespread attention. Daria Melnychenko's post about the incident garnered over a million views, sparking a strong reaction and a wave of memes on social media.

Ukrainians turned Rocco, an Italian who loves Putin, into a meme hero: a selection of the funniest ones

The situation with Rocco, an Italian who, on his way to Ukraine, declared on the bus that he "loves Putin," has continued to unfold on social media. Daria Melnychenko's post describing the event garnered over a million views and sparked a strong reaction from users, UNN reports.

Details

Social media users, particularly on Threads, began massively creating memes about Rocco's statements, his trip to Ukraine, and the situation at the border.

Recall

The situation that occurred on a bus traveling from Italy to Ukraine is being actively discussed online. One of the passengers, an Italian by origin, stated that he respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and added that Ukraine is a "bad country" and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "bad president." 

Alla Kiosak

Society
Russian propaganda
Trend
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine