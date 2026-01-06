Over 315,000 Ukrainians found jobs in 2025 with the assistance of the employment service

$42.420.13
49.510.07
02:48 PM • 1628 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
11:59 AM • 15301 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 24753 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 35998 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 55273 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 51781 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 74301 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 138985 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 57210 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 55195 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Popular news
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 38058 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 08:04 AM • 43720 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 39375 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 57893 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position01:29 PM • 25190 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 16910 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 60327 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 85387 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 147677 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Italy
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 8054 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 33438 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 77062 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 69868 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 65010 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Over 315,000 Ukrainians found jobs in 2025 with the assistance of the employment service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In 2025, the State Employment Service provided jobs for over 315,000 people, and a total of 640,000 Ukrainians used its services. During the year, 192,000 vacancies were posted, 63.3% of which were filled.

In 2025, with the assistance of the State Employment Service, more than 315,000 people found jobs. In total, 640,000 Ukrainians used the service's facilities, and employment was provided for 394,000 people. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, throughout the year, 192,000 vacancies were posted on the single portal, with a staffing level of 63.3%.

The highest demand for workers was recorded in industry, logistics, trade, IT, and the service sector.

93,000 people underwent training, 88% of whom were employed. In addition, 25,000 training vouchers worth UAH 453 million were issued to train specialists in IT, logistics, medicine, and industry.

Support for employers and businesses: 20,000 unemployed people - employed with compensation for employers, UAH 540+ million - for compensation programs, 10.6 thousand "eRobota" microgrants for UAH 2.7 billion - 17 thousand new jobs, businesses paid UAH 5.9 billion in taxes. A separate focus - veterans and inclusion: 1.6 thousand grants for veterans and their families, UAH 766 million in funding, 3 thousand jobs, the "Work without Barriers" project - thousands of people with new opportunities in the labor market

- stated in the post.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy emphasizes that the labor market in 2025 is about faster solutions, new skills, and real jobs.

Recall

The State Employment Service analyzed the labor market in 2025, revealing different approaches to job searching among young people, middle-aged people, and the older generation. Most employers seek to hire young workers, while the number of older job seekers is constantly growing.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Trend
Ukraine