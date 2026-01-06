Over 315,000 Ukrainians found jobs in 2025 with the assistance of the employment service

In 2025, with the assistance of the State Employment Service, more than 315,000 people found jobs. In total, 640,000 Ukrainians used the service's facilities, and employment was provided for 394,000 people. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, throughout the year, 192,000 vacancies were posted on the single portal, with a staffing level of 63.3%.

The highest demand for workers was recorded in industry, logistics, trade, IT, and the service sector.

93,000 people underwent training, 88% of whom were employed. In addition, 25,000 training vouchers worth UAH 453 million were issued to train specialists in IT, logistics, medicine, and industry.

Support for employers and businesses: 20,000 unemployed people - employed with compensation for employers, UAH 540+ million - for compensation programs, 10.6 thousand "eRobota" microgrants for UAH 2.7 billion - 17 thousand new jobs, businesses paid UAH 5.9 billion in taxes. A separate focus - veterans and inclusion: 1.6 thousand grants for veterans and their families, UAH 766 million in funding, 3 thousand jobs, the "Work without Barriers" project - thousands of people with new opportunities in the labor market - stated in the post.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy emphasizes that the labor market in 2025 is about faster solutions, new skills, and real jobs.

Recall

The State Employment Service analyzed the labor market in 2025, revealing different approaches to job searching among young people, middle-aged people, and the older generation. Most employers seek to hire young workers, while the number of older job seekers is constantly growing.