Over 315,000 Ukrainians found jobs in 2025 with the assistance of the employment service
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, the State Employment Service provided jobs for over 315,000 people, and a total of 640,000 Ukrainians used its services. During the year, 192,000 vacancies were posted, 63.3% of which were filled.
According to preliminary information, throughout the year, 192,000 vacancies were posted on the single portal, with a staffing level of 63.3%.
The highest demand for workers was recorded in industry, logistics, trade, IT, and the service sector.
93,000 people underwent training, 88% of whom were employed. In addition, 25,000 training vouchers worth UAH 453 million were issued to train specialists in IT, logistics, medicine, and industry.
Support for employers and businesses: 20,000 unemployed people - employed with compensation for employers, UAH 540+ million - for compensation programs, 10.6 thousand "eRobota" microgrants for UAH 2.7 billion - 17 thousand new jobs, businesses paid UAH 5.9 billion in taxes. A separate focus - veterans and inclusion: 1.6 thousand grants for veterans and their families, UAH 766 million in funding, 3 thousand jobs, the "Work without Barriers" project - thousands of people with new opportunities in the labor market
In addition, the Ministry of Economy emphasizes that the labor market in 2025 is about faster solutions, new skills, and real jobs.
The State Employment Service analyzed the labor market in 2025, revealing different approaches to job searching among young people, middle-aged people, and the older generation. Most employers seek to hire young workers, while the number of older job seekers is constantly growing.