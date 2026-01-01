Ford and Honda bet on hybrid cars in 2026 due to declining demand for electric vehicles

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
11:27 AM • 194 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 1124 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 2066 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 69449 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 86162 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 35868 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 35928 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 32387 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26538 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 28276 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free willJanuary 1, 02:41 AM • 7774 views
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 202605:48 AM • 11022 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 9880 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 32983 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 6860 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 26 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 69460 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 44417 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 82904 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 81278 views
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 17460 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 19174 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 44414 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 19985 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 26916 views
Ford and Honda bet on hybrid cars in 2026 due to declining demand for electric vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Automakers Ford and Honda are reorienting their model lineups towards hybrid cars by 2026 due to declining demand for electric vehicles. Honda plans to introduce a new generation of hybrid technologies by 2030, and Ford is expanding its hybrid lineup amid weak EV sales.

Ford and Honda bet on hybrid cars in 2026 due to declining demand for electric vehicles

Automakers Ford and Honda will focus the development of their model lineups on hybrid cars in 2026. The companies are reviewing their strategies amid declining demand for electric vehicles and a difficult situation in the automotive market. This was reported by Auto Blog, UNN reports.

Honda announced the development of next-generation hybrid technologies, which it plans to implement by 2030. The company announced the launch of a new platform for hybrids, as well as hybrid-electric systems for large vehicles in the North American market.

Honda stated that hybrid models, particularly those appearing from 2027, will be key during the transition period.

"As market demand for HEV models continues to grow, Honda is positioning its HEV models as a core product group," the company said.

Honda is developing a new hybrid system with improved towing capacity and a new V6 engine. The company expects a fuel efficiency increase of approximately 30% compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, as well as a 10% improvement in acceleration. The new platform will be almost 90 kg lighter and will have greater parts unification.

Ford had previously also reduced its focus on electric vehicles and began expanding its hybrid lineup. This move is linked to weaker-than-expected sales of electric cars. Although some Ford and Honda electric vehicles have had a successful start, the overall electric vehicle market has begun to slow down.

Car sales are declining amid economic difficulties and high interest rates. Companies have to adapt to market conditions. 

According to the results of the first half of 2025, Honda's net profit decreased by 37%, and the forecast for the entire year 2025 predicts a 64% drop in profit year-on-year.

Ford and Honda already have experience in producing hybrids, so the transition to this technology does not require creating platforms from scratch. Amid declining interest in electric vehicles, hybrids are seen by automakers as a more stable and economically viable direction for development in the coming years.

Recall

Honda announced the development of a new hybrid technology (HEV) with a V6 gasoline engine for heavy-duty vehicles, expecting a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency. The technology will appear in the US in 2027 and will be applied in the Pilot, Passport, and Acura MDX models.

Alla Kiosak

