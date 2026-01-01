11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 2026

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 5216 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 9582 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 10722 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 10623 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 83879 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 100733 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38764 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38040 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33571 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27316 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.2m/s
77%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 14817 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 14246 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 57533 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 12319 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo08:12 AM • 9226 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 8832 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 83879 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50118 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 86921 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 84888 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 3372 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 19809 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 21559 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50136 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 21968 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Bloomberg presented a review of the 11 most anticipated hotel properties scheduled to open in 2026. The list includes private island resorts and renovated historic palaces in major metropolises.

11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 2026

Bloomberg has published a review of the most anticipated hotel properties, whose launch is scheduled for 2026. The list includes both private island resorts and reconstructed historic palaces in large megacities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Vineta (Palm Beach, USA). The hotel, located in a Mediterranean Revival-style building, will offer guests service with mobile champagne and gelato carts. The interior of the 41 suites is decorated in pastel colors, emphasizing the building's hundred-year history.

Vineta 
Vineta 

Zannier Bendor (Provence, France). A 17-acre private island will be transformed into a resort with a diving center, an art gallery, and restaurants. Guests will be able to reach the mainland in ten minutes by ferry to visit Provençal markets.

Zannier Bendor
Zannier Bendor

Cambridge House (London, UK). The new property in Mayfair is located in a former prime minister's residence overlooking Green Park. A special feature of the hotel will be a two-level wellness area inspired by ancient Roman baths.

Cambridge House
Cambridge House

La Réserve Florence (Florence, Italy). The hotel with six apartments is located in a restored 600-year-old palazzo with authentic frescoes on the ceilings. Clients are offered private culinary adventures and access to a "secret bar" in the historic building.

Exotic destinations and safari lodges

Imperial Hotel (Kyoto, Japan). The establishment will open in the premises of a former theater in the Gion district, preserving the original columns and stage elements. Traditional materials, including cedar and tatami, are used for the room decoration.

Imperial Hotel
Imperial Hotel

Amanvari (Baja California, Mexico). The resort consists of 18 casitas on a hillside with private pools and views of the Sea of Cortez. The property features organic farms and golf courses next to swimmable beaches.

The Red Palace (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia). The former royal residence from 1943 will open as a 70-room hotel with palace hosts. The reception halls will be scented with Taif rose, a favorite of the country's founder.

Four Seasons Cartagena (Cartagena, Colombia). The project combines eight historic buildings, including a 16th-century temple and an elite 1920s club. Guests will be able to attend salsa lessons from professionals and relax by the rooftop pools.

Four Seasons Cartagena
Four Seasons Cartagena

Malkai (Oman). This is a route of three ultra-luxury lodges covering the desert, coast, and rocky mountains. Each group will be accompanied by a personal butler-driver in a Land Rover Defender SUV.

Singita Elela (Botswana). The tented lodge in the Okavango Delta will offer eight tents with pools on a private 400,000-acre property. The design of the facility is based on the works of leading African artisans and weavers.

The Cooper (Charleston, USA). The first urban resort on the Charleston waterfront will have its own marina with cruise ships for excursions. Visitors will have access to a rooftop infinity pool and a wellness center.

The Cooper
The Cooper

How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices23.12.25, 14:03 • 92950 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Real estate
Trend
Brand
Colombia
Bloomberg L.P.
Florence
Mexico
Riyadh
Botswana
France
Great Britain
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Japan
United States
London