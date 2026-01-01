11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 2026

Bloomberg has published a review of the most anticipated hotel properties, whose launch is scheduled for 2026. The list includes both private island resorts and reconstructed historic palaces in large megacities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Vineta (Palm Beach, USA). The hotel, located in a Mediterranean Revival-style building, will offer guests service with mobile champagne and gelato carts. The interior of the 41 suites is decorated in pastel colors, emphasizing the building's hundred-year history.

Vineta

Zannier Bendor (Provence, France). A 17-acre private island will be transformed into a resort with a diving center, an art gallery, and restaurants. Guests will be able to reach the mainland in ten minutes by ferry to visit Provençal markets.

Zannier Bendor

Cambridge House (London, UK). The new property in Mayfair is located in a former prime minister's residence overlooking Green Park. A special feature of the hotel will be a two-level wellness area inspired by ancient Roman baths.

Cambridge House

La Réserve Florence (Florence, Italy). The hotel with six apartments is located in a restored 600-year-old palazzo with authentic frescoes on the ceilings. Clients are offered private culinary adventures and access to a "secret bar" in the historic building.

Exotic destinations and safari lodges

Imperial Hotel (Kyoto, Japan). The establishment will open in the premises of a former theater in the Gion district, preserving the original columns and stage elements. Traditional materials, including cedar and tatami, are used for the room decoration.

Imperial Hotel

Amanvari (Baja California, Mexico). The resort consists of 18 casitas on a hillside with private pools and views of the Sea of Cortez. The property features organic farms and golf courses next to swimmable beaches.

The Red Palace (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia). The former royal residence from 1943 will open as a 70-room hotel with palace hosts. The reception halls will be scented with Taif rose, a favorite of the country's founder.

Four Seasons Cartagena (Cartagena, Colombia). The project combines eight historic buildings, including a 16th-century temple and an elite 1920s club. Guests will be able to attend salsa lessons from professionals and relax by the rooftop pools.

Four Seasons Cartagena

Malkai (Oman). This is a route of three ultra-luxury lodges covering the desert, coast, and rocky mountains. Each group will be accompanied by a personal butler-driver in a Land Rover Defender SUV.

Singita Elela (Botswana). The tented lodge in the Okavango Delta will offer eight tents with pools on a private 400,000-acre property. The design of the facility is based on the works of leading African artisans and weavers.

The Cooper (Charleston, USA). The first urban resort on the Charleston waterfront will have its own marina with cruise ships for excursions. Visitors will have access to a rooftop infinity pool and a wellness center.

The Cooper

How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices