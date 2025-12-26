Colleen Hoover: The Star of Contemporary Romance Novels on MEGOGO BOOKS

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
12:21 PM • 4330 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 15516 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 13141 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 11654 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 14888 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 17643 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 33067 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16564 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 30900 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
December 26, 06:47 AM • 15977 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4m/s
88%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 20532 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 15914 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 13960 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 16424 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 5780 views
Publications
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 15505 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 33059 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 30892 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 86848 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 87495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Manfred Weber
David Arakhamia
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 14114 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 22622 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 26337 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 27279 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 30296 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
IRIS-T
MIM-104 Patriot
Mercedes-Benz Zetros

Colleen Hoover: The Star of Contemporary Romance Novels on MEGOGO BOOKS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Colleen Hoover is known for her romantic stories that explore themes of love, loss, and change; her books regularly become New York Times bestsellers. The online bookstore MEGOGO BOOKS offers a complete collection of the author's works in Ukrainian and English.

Colleen Hoover: The Star of Contemporary Romance Novels on MEGOGO BOOKS

In the world of modern prose, Colleen Hoover's name has long been synonymous with romantic stories full of genuine emotions and deep human experiences. Through her fictional works, one can explore the themes of love, the pain of loss, the complexity of forgiveness, the power of change, and the struggle for oneself in various life situations. It is no wonder that each of her new works instantly makes it onto the New York Times bestseller lists, and readers around the world await sequels and adaptations, UNN reports.

The online bookstore MEGOGO BOOKS offers a complete collection of Colleen Hoover's works in Ukrainian and English. For those who are just discovering her work or have long been fans, this is an opportunity to quickly and affordably replenish their home library.

4 reasons for Colleen Hoover's books' popularity

Everyone who loves reading love stories will say that such books primarily highlight all facets of relationships between people. By observing interpersonal situations, one can reflect on their own experiences and life circumstances.

Colleen Hoover professionally shows all the subtleties of life. Her love stories are deep, sincere, and sometimes painful narratives about people who have to make difficult decisions. The writer masterfully builds the plot and dialogues, makes you empathize with the characters, and puts them in situations where the reader recognizes themselves.

What is special about her work?

  1. Colleen's heroines are not ideal, but real: with their weaknesses, fears, traumas, and hopes. They go through a path of true transformation so that the dynamics of these changes captivate from the first pages.
    1. Domestic violence, loss of a loved one, mental health — Hoover is not afraid to raise complex topics and does so without pressure or didacticism, as delicately as possible.
      1. Even when it seems that you understand where the story is going, the author skillfully places accents and turns everything upside down, making it simply impossible to put off reading until later.
        1. Thanks to her smooth language, conciseness, and power of expression, her texts are perceived as easily as possible.

          Among Colleen Hoover's most popular works are the books: "Heart Bones," "Too Late," "All Your Perfects," "Stay If You Love Me," "Quit If You Love Me," etc. Each of these stories has already conquered the hearts of millions of readers. And what is especially valuable is that they are relevant not only for young people, as many themes in these works are universal and resonate with readers of all ages.

          Why buy Colleen Hoover's books on MEGOGO BOOKS?

          If you have long wanted to get acquainted with the work of this writer or add to your collection, MEGOGO BOOKS is one of the best solutions on the Ukrainian market, and here's why:

          • Current prices and discounts. The website offers many promotional offers, thanks to which the price of books on the service is always democratic.
            • Fast and convenient delivery across Ukraine. Thanks to the company's extensive logistics and cooperation with "Nova Poshta," you can receive your order literally a day after payment.
              • Shipping to 14 European countries. For orders over UAH 2000, international delivery is free.
                • Payment — as you prefer: by card online or cash on delivery.
                  • Wide assortment. In addition to quality romance prose, you can find non-fiction, motivational editions, detective stories, and fiction for every taste.
                    • Constant assortment updates. A new book appeared? On MEGOGO BOOKS, it will be one of the first! The team monitors new releases, cooperates with Ukrainian publishers, and promptly adds fresh releases to the website.

                      We recommend visiting MEGOGO BOOKS and buying Colleen Hoover's books in Ukrainian or English, because now, on the eve of the winter holidays, is the best time for this: discounts, convenient delivery, original editions, and confidence in the quality of service.

                      Give yourself or your loved ones a cozy evening in the company of your favorite characters to experience important discoveries, find a way out of even difficult situations, and grow with them, becoming even stronger and more confident in your feelings, dreams, and choices.

                      Lilia Podolyak

                      Business News
                      New Year
                      Bank card
                      Trend
                      Brand
                      Film
                      Series
                      Nova Poshta
                      The New York Times