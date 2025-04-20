Trump called Biden a "moron" in Easter greeting

US President Donald Trump, in his Easter greeting on his Truth Social social network, called Joe Biden a destructive idiot, reports UNN.

Happy Easter to All, including the Radical Left Maniacs who are so viciously and vehemently fighting to destroy our Country, not to mention the Homegrown Lunatics, all of whom are but a small part of the Failed, Crooked, and Broken Political Class that wants to DESTROY AMERICA. They are fighting hard to bring back the murderers, drug dealers, dangerous inmates, mentally deranged, and well-known MS-13 gang members and wife beaters to our Country. Happy Easter to the Weak and Ineffective Judges and Law Enforcement Officers who are allowing this Sinister Attack on our Country to take place, an attack so brutal that it will never be forgotten! - emphasized Trump.

Trump claims that, as he says, "sleepy" Joe Biden allegedly deliberately allowed millions of criminals to enter the USA.

Completely unvetted and uncontrolled, through open border policies that will go down in history as the worst act ever committed in America. He has certainly been our worst and most incompetent president, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing. But to him, and the person who was running and manipulating Auto Pen (perhaps our real president!), and all the people who cheated in the 2020 presidential election to get this extremely destructive idiot, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a Happy Easter!!! - wrote Trump.

In addition, Trump promised to make the US more religious than ever before.

"Together we will make America bigger, better, stronger, richer, healthier and more religious than ever before!!! Donald J. Trump, President of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!", - emphasized Trump.

