Poll: Americans Concerned About Trump's Close Ties With Russia
Kyiv • UNN
More than half of Americans believe that Trump is too close to Moscow. At the same time, almost half support his idea of military support for Ukraine in exchange for a share of mineral wealth.
Americans are concerned that US President Donald Trump is too closely linked to Russia. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Reuters in conjunction with Ipsos, reports UNN.
Thus, more than half (56%) of Americans, including one in four Republican supporters, agreed with the statement that Trump is too close to Moscow. At the same time, 40% of respondents disagreed with this statement and 4% did not answer the question.
The U.S. turn toward Russia under a president who has expressed admiration for ... Putin has shaken U.S. allies, fueling debate in Europe about the need to plan their own defense without relying on U.S. help
Meanwhile, almost half (44%) of respondents in the survey said they supported Trump's plan to "condition U.S. military support for Ukraine on the U.S. receiving a share of Ukraine's mineral wealth." Two-thirds of Republicans supported the idea, as did one in five Democrats.
"Overall, Trump's approval rating has remained stable at 44% in recent weeks - higher than his or Democratic President Joe Biden's for most of their recent terms in office," the sociologists conclude.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online and nationwide, involved 1,422 American adults. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.
45% of U.S. citizens disapprove of Trump's approach to ending the war in Ukraine, while 40% support his methods. 21% fully approve of his actions, while 36% strongly disagree with them.
