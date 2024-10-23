Biden says Trump should be “politically” blocked
US President Joe Biden has said that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and should be “politically blocked.” Biden called on Democrats to win the November 5 election to prevent Trump from returning to power.
We have to lock him up. Politically lock him up. Lock him down. That's what we have to do,
The US president said this at his campaign headquarters in Concord, New Hampshire, where he urged Democrats to win the November 5 election on Tuesday.
Biden also added that Trump wants to disregard the guarantees of the US Constitution, and therefore “our democracy is at risk” if he defeats Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
The publication recalled that in 2016, at Trump's rallies when he was running for president, crowds of people repeatedly chanted “lock her up,” referring to then-Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump, in turn, did not dissuade them from using these phrases.
Now this year, crowds at rallies in support of Harris sometimes chant “lock him up.” People are referring to Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts of hush money paid to a porn star. He is also charged with illegally attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.
But Harris, in turn, stops these chants, saying that the US Department of Justice will deal with this issue while she tries to defeat the former president in the election.
