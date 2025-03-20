Poroshenko is playing along with Russia: he accused the authorities of oppression, even though he himself shook hands and hugged Putin - expert

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16506 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 34 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16506 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85609 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
Poroshenko is playing along with Russia: he accused the authorities of oppression, even though he himself shook hands and hugged Putin - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9238 views

Poroshenko's statements contradict his actions and play into Putin's hands, promoting Russian narratives about the undemocratic nature of the Ukrainian government, the expert believes.

Poroshenko is playing along with Russia: he accused the authorities of oppression, even though he himself shook hands and hugged Putin - expert

With his latest statements, Petro Poroshenko harms Ukraine and plays along with Russia during important international negotiations. Also, his words contradict previous statements and actions. Political expert Petro Oleshchuk writes about this, commenting on Poroshenko's interview with foreign media, where he groundlessly accuses the Ukrainian authorities of oppression, UNN reports with reference to UNIAN.

The expert reminded that Poroshenko himself cooperated with the dictator Putin and the Russian Federation during his term.

It is not accepted in the USA to take the country's internal affairs overseas. And there is Poroshenko in Ukraine. And yesterday this politician enjoyed the minimal attention of a foreign journalist so much that he said things that imply that our partners have no one to talk to in our country at all, except, of course, Poroshenko. Everyone else is a dictator. But, Poroshenko got a little confused: he accused the authorities of dictatorship, although he personally shook hands and hugged the dictator Putin

- writes the expert.

According to Oleshchuk, today, at an important moment in the negotiations, Poroshenko is actually playing along with Putin and promoting the Russian narrative to the whole world that there is no need to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities - they are, allegedly, undemocratic.

"According to Poroshenko's logic, his participation is needed here (in the negotiations - ed.). Because he seems to know Trump well. Trump also knows him well, but there is a nuance: under Poroshenko, Ukraine got into a mega-scandal when NABU officials, with the blessing of then President Poroshenko, leaked the accounting records of the Party of Regions, which allegedly featured Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump almost lost, and Manafort went to jail. This interference in the US election personally hit Trump, and Petro's support for Hillary Clinton and the ignoring of Donald Fredovich forever showed which side Poroshenko, and accordingly the state of Ukraine, was on, because he represented it," the expert notes.

Petro Oleshchuk also emphasizes that Poroshenko's words often do not coincide with reality and his previous statements.

In particular, despite the oppression of the current government, which Poroshenko talks about, he has become 25 times richer during the full-scale invasion; when telling the Armed Forces how to fight, he forgets about his two conscript sons who are hiding from the Armed Forces in London; when giving advice on defense, he keeps silent about the embezzlement of the defense industry together with the Hrynchuk family, the destruction of military warehouses during his rule, the failure to build fortifications and a wall on the border with the Russian Federation, etc.

"There are two people living in him. The first Poroshenko is a patriot and icebreaker, a strategist and "statesman" who gives interviews to foreign media. And our, Ukrainian, real Poroshenko: Putin's hugger, Medvedchuk's partner, Hrynchuk's crony, the father of two adult draft-dodging sons in London; a trader with ORDLO, a business subject of the Russian Federation, an oligarch who has become richer in a couple of years of war than in decades before that. And, of course, a "democrat," Oleshchuk summarizes.

As it is known, earlier a video was published in which Petro Poroshenko stated to a foreign audience that the Russian Federation does not strike hospitals and energy facilities in Ukraine. This video was picked up by Russian propaganda, stating that Poroshenko is one of the few in Ukraine who talks about Russia's good intentions. Experts called these words of the politician a sign of treason and playing into Putin's hands.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko could have used money from Russia to buy votes in the 2019 elections.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Paul Manafort
Petro Poroshenko
Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump
Ukraine
London
