Poroshenko is playing along with Russia: he accused the authorities of oppression, even though he himself shook hands and hugged Putin - expert

With his latest statements, Petro Poroshenko harms Ukraine and plays along with Russia during important international negotiations. Also, his words contradict previous statements and actions. Political expert Petro Oleshchuk writes about this, commenting on Poroshenko's interview with foreign media, where he groundlessly accuses the Ukrainian authorities of oppression, UNN reports with reference to UNIAN.

The expert reminded that Poroshenko himself cooperated with the dictator Putin and the Russian Federation during his term.

It is not accepted in the USA to take the country's internal affairs overseas. And there is Poroshenko in Ukraine. And yesterday this politician enjoyed the minimal attention of a foreign journalist so much that he said things that imply that our partners have no one to talk to in our country at all, except, of course, Poroshenko. Everyone else is a dictator. But, Poroshenko got a little confused: he accused the authorities of dictatorship, although he personally shook hands and hugged the dictator Putin - writes the expert.

According to Oleshchuk, today, at an important moment in the negotiations, Poroshenko is actually playing along with Putin and promoting the Russian narrative to the whole world that there is no need to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities - they are, allegedly, undemocratic.

"According to Poroshenko's logic, his participation is needed here (in the negotiations - ed.). Because he seems to know Trump well. Trump also knows him well, but there is a nuance: under Poroshenko, Ukraine got into a mega-scandal when NABU officials, with the blessing of then President Poroshenko, leaked the accounting records of the Party of Regions, which allegedly featured Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump almost lost, and Manafort went to jail. This interference in the US election personally hit Trump, and Petro's support for Hillary Clinton and the ignoring of Donald Fredovich forever showed which side Poroshenko, and accordingly the state of Ukraine, was on, because he represented it," the expert notes.

Petro Oleshchuk also emphasizes that Poroshenko's words often do not coincide with reality and his previous statements.

In particular, despite the oppression of the current government, which Poroshenko talks about, he has become 25 times richer during the full-scale invasion; when telling the Armed Forces how to fight, he forgets about his two conscript sons who are hiding from the Armed Forces in London; when giving advice on defense, he keeps silent about the embezzlement of the defense industry together with the Hrynchuk family, the destruction of military warehouses during his rule, the failure to build fortifications and a wall on the border with the Russian Federation, etc.

"There are two people living in him. The first Poroshenko is a patriot and icebreaker, a strategist and "statesman" who gives interviews to foreign media. And our, Ukrainian, real Poroshenko: Putin's hugger, Medvedchuk's partner, Hrynchuk's crony, the father of two adult draft-dodging sons in London; a trader with ORDLO, a business subject of the Russian Federation, an oligarch who has become richer in a couple of years of war than in decades before that. And, of course, a "democrat," Oleshchuk summarizes.

As it is known, earlier a video was published in which Petro Poroshenko stated to a foreign audience that the Russian Federation does not strike hospitals and energy facilities in Ukraine. This video was picked up by Russian propaganda, stating that Poroshenko is one of the few in Ukraine who talks about Russia's good intentions. Experts called these words of the politician a sign of treason and playing into Putin's hands.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko could have used money from Russia to buy votes in the 2019 elections.