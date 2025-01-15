War in Ukraine increases the risk of US conflict with a nuclear-armed country - future CIA chief

The Russian-Ukrainian war continues to spread devastation and increases "the risk of the United States being drawn into a conflict with a nuclear country." This was stated by Donald Trump's candidate for the post of CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, according to Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ratcliffe, the United States today faces "probably the most challenging national security environment in the history of the country.

Listing the threats to the US National Security, he mentioned, in particular, China's desire for global domination, transnational crime, the actions of Iran and North Korea, and the situation in the Middle East.

Increased coordination among America's rivals and adversaries threatens to amplify the threats each poses to us individually, and numerous terrorist groups and other non-state actors, some of whom have even crossed our southern border, continue to pose a constant threat to our people, - Ratcliffe said.

Recall

Last November, Donald Trump announced the appointment of John Ratcliffe as CIA Director in his upcoming administration. Ratcliffe is known for his fight for the truth and his investigation of Hillary Clinton.