War in Ukraine increases the risk of US conflict with a nuclear-armed country - future CIA chief

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134053 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119993 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128053 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128992 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162350 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109169 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157483 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104250 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113826 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 58492 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118916 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 49817 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 63648 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134053 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162350 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157483 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118916 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131620 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149100 views
War in Ukraine increases the risk of US conflict with a nuclear-armed country - future CIA chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29266 views

John Ratcliffe, a candidate for the post of CIA director, said that the risk of a US conflict with a nuclear power is growing because of the war in Ukraine. He also called the current situation the most difficult for US national security in history.

The Russian-Ukrainian war continues to spread devastation and increases "the risk of the United States being drawn into a conflict with a nuclear country." This was stated by Donald Trump's candidate for the post of CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, according to Voice of America, UNN reports.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues, spreading devastation and increasing the risk of the United States being drawn into a conflict with a nuclear-armed country,

- he said.

Details

According to Ratcliffe, the United States today faces "probably the most challenging national security environment in the history of the country.

Listing the threats to the US National Security, he mentioned, in particular, China's desire for global domination, transnational crime, the actions of Iran and North Korea, and the situation in the Middle East.

Increased coordination among America's rivals and adversaries threatens to amplify the threats each poses to us individually, and numerous terrorist groups and other non-state actors, some of whom have even crossed our southern border, continue to pose a constant threat to our people,

- Ratcliffe said.

Recall

Last November, Donald Trump announced the appointment of John Ratcliffe as CIA Director in his upcoming administration. Ratcliffe is known for his fight for the truth and his investigation of Hillary Clinton.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
hillary-clintonHillary Clinton
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

