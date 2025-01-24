79.4% of Ukrainians named corruption as one of the most serious problems in the country - study

The NACP presented a study in which 79.4% of Ukrainians consider corruption one of the most serious problems in the country, second only to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

"We have a record high figure of the problem of corruption in the country voiced by citizens in the last 4 years...", said the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Viktor Pavlushchyk.

According to the NACP study, corruption continues to be one of the most serious social problems in Ukraine, second only to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

79.4% of respondents called it a "very serious problem", and another 15.4% rated it as "rather serious".

As for business representatives, 76% of respondents consider corruption a "very serious problem".

The study showed that both the population and businesses consider political corruption at the highest level (in the Government or the Verkhovna Rada) to be the most serious form of corruption.

Among the population, 80.2% of respondents called this problem "very serious", and among businesses - 76.8%.

Corruption in business, in particular in the relationship between entrepreneurs and officials, also causes significant concern. For 61.5% of the population and 48.9% of enterprises, this problem is very serious.

On the other hand, everyday household corruption (in schools, hospitals and other institutions) is perceived less acutely, but still remains significant: 47.4% of the population and 18.8% of businesses rate it as "very serious".

The study also assessed the level of perception of the prevalence of corruption in various areas. For the population, the judicial system remains the most corrupt (4.49 out of 5 points on the perception scale).

Next come the customs (4.4) and border control (4.26), which underlines the difficulties in the fight against corruption in the field of state control.

However, businesses consider the customs to be the most corrupt (4.47 points), followed by the sphere of permits and extraction of minerals (4.45) and public procurement of works and services for the construction, repair and maintenance of roads (4.42).

Over the past 12 months, Ukrainian citizens have noted a significant increase in the level of corruption. According to the survey, 69.1% of the population believe that corruption has "increased a lot" (+7.9% compared to last year), while among business representatives, 57% (+10.7%) hold this opinion.

Population estimates

• 69.1% - "corruption has increased a lot".

• Only 2.5% felt it had decreased, which is 3.9% less than last year.

• The vast majority of respondents are confident that the situation is deteriorating.

Business estimates

• 57% believe that corruption has increased significantly, which is 10.7% more compared to the previous year.

• At the same time, 10.4% of business representatives reported a decrease in corruption, indicating a certain optimism in this group.

According to citizens, it is the President and the Office of the President who should counteract corruption - 56.5%, followed by the Verkhovna Rada - 39.6%, and the NABU closes the top three with 25.8%.

Background

The study on the perception of corruption in Ukraine was conducted in six stages, starting from 2017. The latest wave took place in the fall of 2024. The main goal was to understand how the population and businesses assess the level of corruption and its prevalence.

How the study was conducted

To obtain the most accurate data, two key groups were involved: the population and enterprises. Different formats were used for each group:

Among the population, personal interviews were conducted. In 2024, 2488 respondents were interviewed, which ensures a maximum error of only ±2%. A similar sample size was maintained in previous years.

Among businesses, telephone interviews were used. In 2024, 1206 entrepreneurs were interviewed with a maximum error of ±3%. The number of surveyed businessmen varied slightly in previous years, but always remained sufficiently representative.

When the surveys were conducted

The study was carried out in several waves:

• For the first time - in May-July 2017.

• The second wave took place in March-April 2020.

• In 2021, the survey was conducted from February to December.

• In December 2022, the next wave took place.

• The study continued in November-December 2023.

• The final stage - September-November 2024.

