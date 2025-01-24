79.4% of Ukrainians named corruption as one of the most serious problems in the country - study

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 98309 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101354 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112076 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136510 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103809 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113455 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120891 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 70584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115739 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 42701 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42228 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 98309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136510 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157662 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31374 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42228 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115739 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120891 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140637 views
Actual
79.4% of Ukrainians named corruption as one of the most serious problems in the country - study

79.4% of Ukrainians named corruption as one of the most serious problems in the country - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133182 views

NACP presented the results of a large-scale study on the perception of corruption in Ukraine for 2024. According to the survey, 79.4% of citizens consider corruption a very serious problem, second only to the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

The NACP presented a study in which 79.4% of Ukrainians consider corruption one of the most serious problems in the country, second only to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

"We have a record high figure of the problem of corruption in the country voiced by citizens in the last 4 years...", said the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Viktor Pavlushchyk.

According to the NACP study, corruption continues to be one of the most serious social problems in Ukraine, second only to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. 

79.4% of respondents called it a "very serious problem", and another 15.4% rated it as "rather serious".

As for business representatives, 76% of respondents consider corruption a "very serious problem".

MP Dubinsky entered into the register of corrupt officials - SBI25.01.14, 18:37 • 29371 view

The study showed that both the population and businesses consider political corruption at the highest level (in the Government or the Verkhovna Rada) to be the most serious form of corruption. 

Among the population, 80.2% of respondents called this problem "very serious", and among businesses - 76.8%. 

Corruption in business, in particular in the relationship between entrepreneurs and officials, also causes significant concern. For 61.5% of the population and 48.9% of enterprises, this problem is very serious. 

On the other hand, everyday household corruption (in schools, hospitals and other institutions) is perceived less acutely, but still remains significant: 47.4% of the population and 18.8% of businesses rate it as "very serious".

New members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense announced: who joined25.01.14, 00:23 • 46549 views

The study also assessed the level of perception of the prevalence of corruption in various areas. For the population, the judicial system remains the most corrupt (4.49 out of 5 points on the perception scale). 

Next come the customs (4.4) and border control (4.26), which underlines the difficulties in the fight against corruption in the field of state control.

However, businesses consider the customs to be the most corrupt (4.47 points), followed by the sphere of permits and extraction of minerals (4.45) and public procurement of works and services for the construction, repair and maintenance of roads (4.42).

Over the past 12 months, Ukrainian citizens have noted a significant increase in the level of corruption. According to the survey, 69.1% of the population believe that corruption has "increased a lot" (+7.9% compared to last year), while among business representatives, 57% (+10.7%) hold this opinion.

Population estimates

• 69.1% - "corruption has increased a lot".

• Only 2.5% felt it had decreased, which is 3.9% less than last year.

• The vast majority of respondents are confident that the situation is deteriorating.

Business estimates

• 57% believe that corruption has increased significantly, which is 10.7% more compared to the previous year.

• At the same time, 10.4% of business representatives reported a decrease in corruption, indicating a certain optimism in this group.

According to citizens, it is the President and the Office of the President who should counteract corruption - 56.5%, followed by the Verkhovna Rada - 39.6%, and the NABU closes the top three with 25.8%.

Background 

The study on the perception of corruption in Ukraine was conducted in six stages, starting from 2017. The latest wave took place in the fall of 2024. The main goal was to understand how the population and businesses assess the level of corruption and its prevalence.

How the study was conducted

To obtain the most accurate data, two key groups were involved: the population and enterprises. Different formats were used for each group:

Among the population, personal interviews were conducted. In 2024, 2488 respondents were interviewed, which ensures a maximum error of only ±2%. A similar sample size was maintained in previous years.

Among businesses, telephone interviews were used. In 2024, 1206 entrepreneurs were interviewed with a maximum error of ±3%. The number of surveyed businessmen varied slightly in previous years, but always remained sufficiently representative.

When the surveys were conducted

The study was carried out in several waves:

• For the first time - in May-July 2017.

• The second wave took place in March-April 2020.

• In 2021, the survey was conducted from February to December.

• In December 2022, the next wave took place.

• The study continued in November-December 2023.

• The final stage - September-November 2024.

Reminder 

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the Ukrainian anti-corruption system is quite complex, but if law enforcement officers exposed corrupt officials, then they "hit them on the hands".

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising