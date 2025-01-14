ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
New members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense announced: who joined

New members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense announced: who joined

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46550 views

15 representatives of civil society organizations were elected to the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On January 13, 2025, the process of electing a new composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was completed. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The results of the online voting, organized by a special competition committee, were determined by 15 representatives of civil society organizations that joined this advisory body. 

The newly appointed members represent various organizations involved in anti-corruption, legal oversight and civil society oversight. Their main goal will be to continue the work aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the defense sector. 

The members are Yuriy Gudymenko, Tetyana Nikolayenko, Anastasia Shuba, Mykyta Solovyov, Mykyta Shtankov, Oresta Brit, Olena Nyshporka, Oleh Chernov, Maksym Kostetskyi, Viktor Bishchuk, Olena Tregub, Kateryna Datsenko, Anton Mykytyuk, Vitaliy Masyuk, and Viktor Prudkovskykh.

Recall

On January 7, online voting for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense took place despite DDoS attacks. Veteran Yuriy Hudymenko received the most votes (over 65 thousand).

Elections to the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense have taken place

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

