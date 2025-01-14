New members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense announced: who joined

On January 13, 2025, the process of electing a new composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was completed. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The results of the online voting, organized by a special competition committee, were determined by 15 representatives of civil society organizations that joined this advisory body.

The newly appointed members represent various organizations involved in anti-corruption, legal oversight and civil society oversight. Their main goal will be to continue the work aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the defense sector.

The members are Yuriy Gudymenko, Tetyana Nikolayenko, Anastasia Shuba, Mykyta Solovyov, Mykyta Shtankov, Oresta Brit, Olena Nyshporka, Oleh Chernov, Maksym Kostetskyi, Viktor Bishchuk, Olena Tregub, Kateryna Datsenko, Anton Mykytyuk, Vitaliy Masyuk, and Viktor Prudkovskykh.

Recall

On January 7, online voting for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense took place despite DDoS attacks. Veteran Yuriy Hudymenko received the most votes (over 65 thousand).

