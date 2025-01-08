Elections to the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense have taken place

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43870 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145775 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126450 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134123 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163434 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93894 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129591 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128268 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92503 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101116 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145775 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163434 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191205 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180442 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128268 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129591 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142606 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134257 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151459 views
Actual
Elections to the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense have taken place

Elections to the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense have taken place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20455 views

On January 7, online voting for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense took place despite DDoS attacks. Veteran Yuriy Hudymenko received the most votes (over 65 thousand).

Voting for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has taken place. Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko wrote about it on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

January 7 The online voting for the election of members to the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was postponed from December 26 to January 7 due to a technical glitch.

Successful online elections to the Public Anti-Corruption Council of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

- Kateryna Chernogorenko wrote. 

The official recalled that the first vote had to be postponed due to a system malfunction.

DDoS attacks, including from the enemy, who cannot hold fair elections in their country, did not stop us. During the voting, we blocked more than 1.1 million requests to the server that constituted a potential DDoS attack (including more than 300 thousand from Belarusian IP addresses). Thanks to the work of our Cyber Incident Response Center, the attackers failed to compromise the voting results

- Kateryna Chernogorenko reminded. 

Veteran Yuriy Hudymenko announces unofficial results of voting He received the largest number of votes, more than 65 thousand.   

Other preliminary members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense are Tetiana Nikolaienko, Anastasia Shuba, Mykyta Solovyov, Mykyta Shtankov, Oresta Brit, Olena Nyshporka, Oleh Chernov, Maksym Kostetskyi, Viktor Bishchuk, Olena Tregub, Kateryna Datsenko, Anton Mykytyuk, Vitalii Masyuk, and Viktor Prudkovskyi.

The announcement of the results of the competition and the composition of the Anti-Corruption Council must be posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense within five business days after the end of the voting.

Recall 

Yuriy Ihnat became the Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on January 1, 2025.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising