Elections to the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense have taken place

Voting for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has taken place. Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko wrote about it on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

January 7 The online voting for the election of members to the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was postponed from December 26 to January 7 due to a technical glitch.

Successful online elections to the Public Anti-Corruption Council of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - Kateryna Chernogorenko wrote.

The official recalled that the first vote had to be postponed due to a system malfunction.

DDoS attacks, including from the enemy, who cannot hold fair elections in their country, did not stop us. During the voting, we blocked more than 1.1 million requests to the server that constituted a potential DDoS attack (including more than 300 thousand from Belarusian IP addresses). Thanks to the work of our Cyber Incident Response Center, the attackers failed to compromise the voting results - Kateryna Chernogorenko reminded.

Veteran Yuriy Hudymenko announces unofficial results of voting He received the largest number of votes, more than 65 thousand.

Other preliminary members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense are Tetiana Nikolaienko, Anastasia Shuba, Mykyta Solovyov, Mykyta Shtankov, Oresta Brit, Olena Nyshporka, Oleh Chernov, Maksym Kostetskyi, Viktor Bishchuk, Olena Tregub, Kateryna Datsenko, Anton Mykytyuk, Vitalii Masyuk, and Viktor Prudkovskyi.

The announcement of the results of the competition and the composition of the Anti-Corruption Council must be posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense within five business days after the end of the voting.

Recall

