MP Dubinsky entered into the register of corrupt officials - SBI

People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of high treason and illegal transportation of persons across the border, was included in the register of corrupt officials. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

A member of the Ukrainian parliament exposed by the State Bureau of Investigation for a corruption-related offense has been included in the register of corrupt officials. In March 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv found the current MP guilty of committing an administrative offense related to corruption (Part 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine). In December 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict - the statement said.

The SBI does not specify the name of the MP, but according to UNN sources , it is Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who in March 2024 was found guilty by the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, based on NAPC materials, of violating the requirements established by law for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

Court finds Dubinsky guilty of acting in conditions of conflict of interest, he will be included in the register of corrupt officials - NACP

It is noted that after the decision enters into force, the information about the MP was entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses.

Recall

In November 2024, the NACP drew up a protocol on the facts of Oleksandr Dubinskyi's exercise of his parliamentary powers in the face of a real conflict of interest.

In August 2023, Dubinsky was notified of suspicion of entering false information into official documents by an official, on the basis of which he traveled abroad allegedly under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment. The investigation established that the MP received permission to leave Ukraine under this pretext and left the country on his own on June 27, 2023.

In turn, the MP's father went abroad on his own on June 26, 2023, and then returned to Ukraine on July 11, 2023. The MP himself returned to Ukraine only on July 27, 2023.

Law enforcement received informationthat during his stay abroad, the MP managed to visit Italy, Croatia and Spain twice.

An indictment against MP Oleksandr Dubinsky and his former assistant, who are suspected of smuggling the brother of the MP's common-law wife across the state border, has been sent to court .