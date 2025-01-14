MP Dubinsky entered into the register of corrupt officials - SBI

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127770 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124266 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125538 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156738 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153584 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104161 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113750 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117082 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106831 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 35597 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115355 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113308 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 34987 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127770 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182581 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172022 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113324 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115368 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138020 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130064 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147671 views
MP Dubinsky entered into the register of corrupt officials - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29373 views

MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi is included in the register of corrupt officials following a court decision on a conflict of interest. The decision was confirmed by the Court of Appeal in December 2024.

People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of high treason and illegal transportation of persons across the border, was included in the register of corrupt officials. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

A member of the Ukrainian parliament exposed by the State Bureau of Investigation for a corruption-related offense has been included in the register of corrupt officials. In March 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv found the current MP guilty of committing an administrative offense related to corruption (Part 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine). In December 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict 

- the statement said.

The SBI does not specify the name of the MP, but according to UNN sources , it is Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who in March 2024 was found guilty by the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, based on NAPC materials, of violating the requirements established by law for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

Court finds Dubinsky guilty of acting in conditions of conflict of interest, he will be included in the register of corrupt officials - NACP13.03.24, 18:38 • 26931 view

It is noted that after the decision enters into force, the information about the MP was entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses.

Recall

In November 2024, the NACP drew up a protocol on the facts of Oleksandr Dubinskyi's exercise of his parliamentary powers in the face of a real conflict of interest.

In August 2023, Dubinsky was notified of suspicion of entering false information into official documents by an official, on the basis of which he traveled abroad allegedly under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment. The investigation established that the MP received permission to leave Ukraine under this pretext and left the country on his own on June 27, 2023.

In turn, the MP's father went abroad on his own on June 26, 2023, and then returned to Ukraine on July 11, 2023. The MP himself returned to Ukraine only on July 27, 2023.

Law enforcement received informationthat during his stay abroad, the MP managed to visit Italy, Croatia and Spain twice.

An indictment against MP Oleksandr Dubinsky and his former assistant, who are suspected of smuggling the brother of the MP's common-law wife across the state border, has been sent to court .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising