Ukrainian air defense system shoots down over 500 Russian air targets during the week

This week alone, Ukrainian air defense units shot down about 500 drones and two missiles of the aggressor country. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The military said that during the week of January 20-26, air defense shot down more than 500 enemy air attack vehicles. Among them:

- 2 guided missiles;

- 375 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type;

- 71 reconnaissance UAVs;

- 59 UAVs of other types.

During the week, the tactical aviation of the Air Force carried out more than thirty sorties on:

- aerial reconnaissance,

- fighter cover,

- fire damage,

- air support for ground units.

Air Force pilots conducted dozens of air strikes on enemy positions with bombs and missiles of various types. As a result, control points, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower were hit, - the message says.



Over the past week, the soldiers of the Consolidated Rifle Brigade of the Air Force have accomplished:

- 64 hits by FPV drones,

- 144 successful UAV drops,

- 11 small arms battles,

- 1100 reconnaissance flights of UAVs.

"Manpower, enemy equipment, field ammunition depots and dozens of air targets were destroyed," the military added.

Recall

As of the morning of January 26, the Ukrainian military eliminated 1720 terrorists. They also destroyed 9 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 40 enemy UAVs.