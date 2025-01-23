NBU raises discount rate: economist explains what will happen to loans

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 92396 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100852 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108802 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132344 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103910 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135912 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120264 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 67063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115006 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38565 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36650 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 92396 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135912 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157255 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29729 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36650 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115006 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120264 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140481 views
NBU raises discount rate: economist explains what will happen to loans

NBU raises discount rate: economist explains what will happen to loans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 145535 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has raised its key policy rate to 14.5% to fight inflation. The expert explains the three main goals of this decision and possible consequences for the economy.

Economist Oleksandr Savchenko explained that the National Bank of Ukraine's increase in the discount rate to 14.5% is aimed at fighting inflation, stimulating the purchase of domestic bonds and increasing the activity of banks in the field of deposit certificates. He said this in a commentary for UNN.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the key policy rate on January 24 to 14.5%, a 1% increase from the previous rate. 

Savchenko noted that there are several reasons for raising the key policy rate. According to him, first, it is a tool to fight inflation.

The second reason may be that bonds, “war bonds” as they are now called, domestic loans are tied to the discount rate. And in order to make them more popular, the discount rate is raised. Banks also have a mechanism called certificates of deposit. To make banks place more money on certificates of deposit, the key policy rate is raised. In other words, the NBU can have three goals, and I think this is a coordinated position with the Ministry of Finance. But I put the fight against inflation in the first place

- said the expert.

According to him, the best tool to fight inflation is the key policy rate.

The expert cited an example from Russia, where the head of the central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, once banned raising the discount rate. This decision led to an acceleration of inflation, which confirms the importance of this tool for containing it.

He suggested that the policy of raising the key policy rate could also be influenced by “mercantile interests.” Banks, having more money, earn more on certificates of deposit and government bonds, which are becoming more attractive to buyers.

Savchenko noted that raising the key policy rate carries the risk of slowing economic development. He explained that a higher rate makes loans more expensive, which reduces demand for them. This, in turn, usually leads to a reduction in economic activity and a slowdown in economic development.

Savchenko also answered the question of UNNwhether there are alternative tools to control inflation.

“There is, of course, the option to issue less. It is very difficult to issue less,” the economist said.

He explained that the state budget has many items that need to be financed, and often there is a deficit. To cover this deficit, domestic bonds are issued. However, to reduce their volume, it is necessary to collect more taxes and cut spending. This solution has its advantages and disadvantages, the expert says.

Savchenko emphasized that there are no absolutely correct solutions in the economy: solving one problem often leads to another.

Recall

Last year, the National Bank of Ukraine raised the key policy rate to 13.5%, arguing that this decision should maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market, keep inflation expectations under control, and gradually slow inflation to the 5% target.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising