Politico: Turkey aims to help EU replace gas transit through Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 96804 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101235 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111958 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104063 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136360 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103806 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113453 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120736 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 69716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115563 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 41705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40839 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 96856 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132952 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30985 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40839 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115563 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120736 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140598 views
Actual
Politico: Turkey aims to help EU replace gas transit through Ukraine

Politico: Turkey aims to help EU replace gas transit through Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75955 views

Turkey is seeking to resume energy negotiations with the EU and become an alternative route for gas supplies. The country could expand the Southern Gas Corridor and connect it to Mediterranean gas.

Turkey is making diplomatic efforts to resume energy talks with the EU. The country is considering the prospect of becoming a major supplier of natural gas after previous talks were disrupted by tensions with Cyprus. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Turkish Ambassador to the EU Faruk Kaymakci said that energy cooperation will be high on the agenda as part of the planned warming of relations, which will include trade talks and political cooperation on wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The move comes as EU member states such as Hungary and Slovakia look for alternatives to Russian gas after a transit deal that allowed them to import supplies through Ukraine expired earlier this year. 

We have the Southern Gas Corridor. We have 18 billion cubic meters of gas, mostly from Azerbaijan, and we can easily expand it by connecting it to Mediterranean gas. This is our role there, our potential,

- Kaymakci said.

However, high-level talks on energy trade between Turkey and the EU were suspended in 2019, as the bloc's leaders said that “for the time being” no meetings would be held due to a dispute between Ankara and the member state of Cyprus over the rights to drill gas wells in the Mediterranean. According to a statement by the European Council, Turkish companies intended to extract fossil fuels “in the territorial waters of Cyprus.” Cyprus and Greece also hope to develop lucrative natural resources, but have faced opposition from Turkey. 

Despite this potential, the EU-Turkey energy dialogue is blocked due to decisions made in 2019. We see this as a lose-lose situation. Turkey is one of the three or four main energy arteries - it is up to the EU to use it or not,

- Kaymakci said.

According to him, only Cyprus is currently opposed to the resumption of dialogue on this issue. 

They may not need a lot of energy in the sunny Mediterranean - but most member states say they need more energy, more diversification. So this is only going to continue

- said the ambassador.

Recall

Zelenskyy discussed with Aliyev the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to Europe. Ukraine is ready to quickly sign contracts to supply non-Russian gas to European countries.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
cyprusCyprus

Contact us about advertising