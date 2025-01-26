Politico: Turkey aims to help EU replace gas transit through Ukraine

Turkey is making diplomatic efforts to resume energy talks with the EU. The country is considering the prospect of becoming a major supplier of natural gas after previous talks were disrupted by tensions with Cyprus. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Turkish Ambassador to the EU Faruk Kaymakci said that energy cooperation will be high on the agenda as part of the planned warming of relations, which will include trade talks and political cooperation on wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The move comes as EU member states such as Hungary and Slovakia look for alternatives to Russian gas after a transit deal that allowed them to import supplies through Ukraine expired earlier this year.

We have the Southern Gas Corridor. We have 18 billion cubic meters of gas, mostly from Azerbaijan, and we can easily expand it by connecting it to Mediterranean gas. This is our role there, our potential, - Kaymakci said.

However, high-level talks on energy trade between Turkey and the EU were suspended in 2019, as the bloc's leaders said that “for the time being” no meetings would be held due to a dispute between Ankara and the member state of Cyprus over the rights to drill gas wells in the Mediterranean. According to a statement by the European Council, Turkish companies intended to extract fossil fuels “in the territorial waters of Cyprus.” Cyprus and Greece also hope to develop lucrative natural resources, but have faced opposition from Turkey.

Despite this potential, the EU-Turkey energy dialogue is blocked due to decisions made in 2019. We see this as a lose-lose situation. Turkey is one of the three or four main energy arteries - it is up to the EU to use it or not, - Kaymakci said.

According to him, only Cyprus is currently opposed to the resumption of dialogue on this issue.

They may not need a lot of energy in the sunny Mediterranean - but most member states say they need more energy, more diversification. So this is only going to continue - said the ambassador.

Recall

Zelenskyy discussed with Aliyev the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to Europe. Ukraine is ready to quickly sign contracts to supply non-Russian gas to European countries.