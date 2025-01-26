Over 200 attack UAVs destroyed in Oryol region of Russia - General Staff

Units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck at the storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the Oryol region of Russia. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

Concrete structures where thermobaric warheads, which are used to equip drones, were stored were damaged. There is information about a strong secondary detonation, - the statement said.

The General Staff emphasized that the results and extent of the damage are being clarified, but it is known that more than 200 Shaheds will no longer be used against Ukraine.

Combat operations against important targets involved in the destruction of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and terrorizing civilians will continue, the General Staff emphasized.

To recap

Ukrainian drones hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which provides fuel to the Russian army. The control center of the Russian Pacific Fleet in Kursk region was also hit.