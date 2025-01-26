Woman killed and four wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

On January 26, one person died and four others were injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person killed and 4 wounded in today's shelling in Donetsk region. In the center of Pokrovsk, Russians killed a woman. In Kostyantynivka, four people aged 48 to 70 were wounded, and numerous high-rise buildings and private homes were damaged, - the statement said.

It is also noted that the Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons - strike UAVs, missiles, KABs, MLRS - using various types of weapons.

Recall

On January 23, as a result of the artillery strike of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka , one woman died and one man was wounded. 22 residential buildings, 2 administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.