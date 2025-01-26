Woman killed and four wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling
Kyiv • UNN
A woman was killed in Pokrovsk, and four people aged 48 to 70 were wounded in Kostyantynivka. Russian troops continue to attack the region with various types of weapons, and numerous buildings were damaged.
On January 26, one person died and four others were injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
1 person killed and 4 wounded in today's shelling in Donetsk region. In the center of Pokrovsk, Russians killed a woman. In Kostyantynivka, four people aged 48 to 70 were wounded, and numerous high-rise buildings and private homes were damaged,
It is also noted that the Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons - strike UAVs, missiles, KABs, MLRS - using various types of weapons.
On January 23, as a result of the artillery strike of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka , one woman died and one man was wounded. 22 residential buildings, 2 administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.