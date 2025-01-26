Today, January 26, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko came to the polling station with his dog Umka. At the entrance, the dog noticed the wall of the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture, where the polling station is located, UNN reports.

Details

The video shows Lukashenko entering the polling station, accompanied by officials and his dog, Umka. At the entrance, Spitz stepped away from the column and noticed the wall of the Belarusian State University of Physical Education.

Recall

Today is the main day of voting in the presidential election in Belarus .

The head of the European Union's diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas , spoke out about the presidential election in Belarus, pointing out that it was a sham.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko saidthat he does not care whether the West recognizes the results of the elections in Belarus.