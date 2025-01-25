ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
UNN Lite
Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer may rewrite Saudi Arabia's anthem

Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer may rewrite Saudi Arabia's anthem

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140761 views

Saudi Arabia is in talks with composer Hans Zimmer to rework the national anthem. It is also planned to create a new composition “Arabia” and hold a concert in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is in talks with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer to rework the Kingdom's national anthem using different instruments. This is reported by Alarabiya, UNN.

Details  [1

Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), posted a photo with Zimmer on X and called him “one of the greatest musicians of our time.” 

Al-Sheikh said that he and Zimmer discussed several new music projects to be implemented in the near future, including a concert, as well as an original composition called Arabia, inspired by the culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia. In addition, they considered the possibility of creating a soundtrack for the upcoming Saudi film The Battle of Yarmouk.

At the Nations League match in Paris, fans booed the Israeli anthem, several clashes occurred15.11.24, 08:57 • 17813 views

In addition, al-Sheikh hinted at plans to hold a large-scale Hans Zimmer concert as part of the upcoming season in Riyadh.

Image

The GEA chairman said he felt Zimmer's “great admiration” for Saudi Arabia and its people, adding that the Oscar-winning composer promised to visit the Kingdom soon with his family and friends.

UAE launches the world's first round-the-clock solar power plant19.01.25, 22:20 • 62736 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureUNN Lite
riyadhRiyadh
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia

