Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer may rewrite Saudi Arabia's anthem

Saudi Arabia is in talks with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer to rework the Kingdom's national anthem using different instruments. This is reported by Alarabiya, UNN.

Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), posted a photo with Zimmer on X and called him “one of the greatest musicians of our time.”

Al-Sheikh said that he and Zimmer discussed several new music projects to be implemented in the near future, including a concert, as well as an original composition called Arabia, inspired by the culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia. In addition, they considered the possibility of creating a soundtrack for the upcoming Saudi film The Battle of Yarmouk.

In addition, al-Sheikh hinted at plans to hold a large-scale Hans Zimmer concert as part of the upcoming season in Riyadh.

The GEA chairman said he felt Zimmer's “great admiration” for Saudi Arabia and its people, adding that the Oscar-winning composer promised to visit the Kingdom soon with his family and friends.

