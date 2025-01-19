UAE launches the world's first round-the-clock solar power plant

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119423 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111572 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119570 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106916 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148536 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104055 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113661 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

UAE launches the world's first round-the-clock solar power plant

UAE launches the world's first round-the-clock solar power plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62737 views

A unique project with a capacity of 5.2 GW of solar energy and 19 GWh of battery storage was presented in the UAE. The facility will provide an uninterrupted supply of 1 GW of clean energy around the clock.

The United Arab Emirates has announced the opening of the world's first renewable energy facility that combines solar energy with an extended battery. It can provide a round-the-clock supply of clean energy. This is reported by the international publication SolarQuarter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this unique and innovative project was announced by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment and CEO of ADQ Group .

According to the publication, the presented facility combines 5.2 GW of solar capacity with 19 GWh of battery storage, which allows generating 1 GW of uninterrupted baseload renewable energy. Thus, the project will become the largest combined solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) in the world. 

For decades, the biggest obstacle to renewable energy has been intermittency - getting clean energy day and night without interruption

- Dr. Al Jaber said.

This large-scale project will produce and store solar energy, ensuring a stable supply of renewable electricity 24/7.

For the first time, it turns renewable energy into 1 GW of reliable baseload power every day on an unprecedented scale. This marks a turning point that could be a giant leap forward for the world

- Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the importance of the project.

The project will be based on a 5.2 GW solar photovoltaic power plant combined with a 19 GWh battery system.

This technology eliminates the risk of supply interruptions, which is a common problem in renewable energy.

The facility is a key component of the UAE's broader vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It sets a new global standard for sustainable energy while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

In addition, the project will help create more than 10 thousand new jobs. 

Recall

Housing and utilities expert Oleh Popenko spoke about the difficulties of installing solar panels on the facades and balconies of high-rise buildings. He supports the use of panels in private homes and businesses.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates

