UAE launches the world's first round-the-clock solar power plant

The United Arab Emirates has announced the opening of the world's first renewable energy facility that combines solar energy with an extended battery. It can provide a round-the-clock supply of clean energy. This is reported by the international publication SolarQuarter, UNN reports.

It is noted that this unique and innovative project was announced by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment and CEO of ADQ Group .

According to the publication, the presented facility combines 5.2 GW of solar capacity with 19 GWh of battery storage, which allows generating 1 GW of uninterrupted baseload renewable energy. Thus, the project will become the largest combined solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) in the world.

For decades, the biggest obstacle to renewable energy has been intermittency - getting clean energy day and night without interruption - Dr. Al Jaber said.

This large-scale project will produce and store solar energy, ensuring a stable supply of renewable electricity 24/7.

For the first time, it turns renewable energy into 1 GW of reliable baseload power every day on an unprecedented scale. This marks a turning point that could be a giant leap forward for the world - Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the importance of the project.

The project will be based on a 5.2 GW solar photovoltaic power plant combined with a 19 GWh battery system.

This technology eliminates the risk of supply interruptions, which is a common problem in renewable energy.

The facility is a key component of the UAE's broader vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It sets a new global standard for sustainable energy while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

In addition, the project will help create more than 10 thousand new jobs.

