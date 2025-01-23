Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee hears report on ARMA audit: the agency has a lot of work to do

Today, the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee discussed the Accounting Chamber's report on the results of the audit of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. Committee member Anatoliy Burmich in an exclusive comment to UNN noted that the discussion was frank, and MPs drew ARMA's attention to problematic issues that need to be improved.

According to Burmich, the meeting was useful for both the committee and ARMA.

The first audit was completed, and we clearly saw the numbers, losses, lost money, and other issues. We had a frank conversation. So I think it was useful. First of all, it was useful for the state, for ARMA, for our understanding of everything that is happening around the agency, - The MP noted.

The committee heard the audit findings and discussed all the problematic issues.

We listened to all these points and, of course, noted that they need to be improved. They (ARMA representatives - ed.) promised that they would work on it, and if necessary, some adjustments could be made to the legislation to improve the work, namely in the selection of who will manage (assets - ed.). Because it's not enough to seize one thing, but it's necessary to preserve all of it so that it works for the interests of the state, - Burmich added.

In general, the MP noted positive trends in the work of the ARMA, but emphasized that the agency has room for improvement. "It is difficult to give a positive assessment today. I would say that there are positive developments and positive trends," the MP said.

Add

The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which revealed significant problems in the management of seized assets. In particular, the auditors emphasized the following problems: imperfect mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets; incomplete data on assets in the register; unregulated relations between ARMA and prosecutors and pre-trial investigation bodies.

However, ARMA Head Olena Duma called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the agency's record revenue growth, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and improved performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Based on the results of the audit, Transparency International Ukraine pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized the ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.