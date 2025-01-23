Trump wants to meet with Putin soon to end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump wants to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He said this during an address and dialogue in Davos, UNN reports.

I also want to meet with President Putin soon. This is not only about the economy, it is about the issue of millions of lives. Wonderful young people are dying, dying on the battlefield, dying from bullets. As I have said many times, Ukraine is a flat country, and there is literally nowhere to hide. The only thing that stops enemy bullets is the body of people. I have seen the photos of what is happening. It is a real atrocity, a real massacre, a real slaughter. I'm not talking about the economy, I'm not talking about natural resources, I'm talking about... so many young people dying on the battlefield, millions of people dying, whole cities being destroyed - Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump hopesthat China will help stop the war between Ukraine and Russia. Trump spoke about this with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.