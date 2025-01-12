ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Joe Biden awards Pope with medal of honor

Joe Biden awards Pope with medal of honor

Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction.” This is the first time such an award has been presented by a sitting US president, and the ceremony took place over the phone due to the fires in California.

President of the United States of America Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Medal of Freedom "with distinction." This was reported by the White House press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, January 11, 2025, US President Joe Biden awarded the pontiff with America's highest civilian award - the Medal of Freedom "with distinction.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian decoration, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other important public, governmental, or private endeavors

- the post says.

According to the press service, this is the first time in history that President Joe Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom "with distinction.

Pope Francis is unlike any other pope before him. First of all, he is a people's pope - a light of faith, hope and love that shines brightly around the world

- Joe Biden emphasized.

The US President also mentioned the pontiff's biography and called him "a teacher who commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet."

Joe Biden was expected to personally present the medal to the Pope on Saturday in Rome, but the US president's plans changed due to the wildfires in California.

Image

The White House noted that the head of state informed Pope Francis of the award during a telephone conversation.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
hillary-clintonHillary Clinton
white-houseWhite House
romeRome
pope-francisPope Francis
californiaCalifornia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
lionel-messiLionel Messi

