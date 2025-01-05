Joe Biden presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients

The current president of the United States (US), Joe Biden, has awarded presidential medals to 19 people. The list includes footballer Lionel Messi, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour, and American politician Hillary Clinton. Some of them received the medal posthumously. The corresponding order was published on the White House website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the country, world peace, or other important public, public or private affairs.

This time, 19 people from different countries were added to the list. According to the White House, they will be awarded on January 4. The list includes:

1. José Andrés is a renowned Spanish-American culinary innovator who popularized tapas in the United States. His World Central Kitchen provides large-scale assistance to communities affected by natural disasters and conflicts around the world.

2. Bono is the frontman of the rock band U2 and a pioneer in the fight against AIDS and poverty. He brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States' PEPFAR program against AIDS and is a co-founder of the advocacy organizations ONE and (RED).

3. Ashton Baldwin Carter (posthumously) - was the 25th Secretary of Defense and dedicated his career to making the nation safer for all. During his career, he served in Democratic and Republican administrations under 11 Secretaries of Defense.

4. Hillary Clinton is an American politician, diplomat, U.S. Secretary of State (2009-2013) and First Lady of the United States (1993-2001). She became the first woman from the Democratic Party to run for the US presidency in 2016, but lost to Trump.

5. Michael J. Fox is an actor who has won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award. He is a world-renowned supporter of Parkinson's research and development.

6. Tim Gill is a director and screenwriter. He promotes LGBTQ+ rights and equality. After transforming the publishing industry with innovative software, he achieved key victories in the fight for marriage equality.

7. Dr. Jane Goodall is an anthropologist and ecologist whose research has transformed human understanding of primates and human evolution. She is a passionate advocate for empowering individuals and communities to protect and conserve the natural world.

8. Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumously) was an African-American activist who fought for racial justice in America. As the founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, she challenged the exclusion of black voices in the political system and laid the groundwork for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

9. Magic Johnson is a retired basketball player who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships. Off the court, he is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who supports disadvantaged communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation.

10. Robert Francis Kennedy (posthumously) - a prosecutor who fought racial segregation and as a United States Senator who tried to overcome poverty and inequality in the country.

11. Ralph Lauren is a fashion designer who has created a style brand that embodies timeless elegance and American traditions. He has influenced culture, business, and charity, particularly in the fight against cancer and the preservation of the Star-Spangled Banner.

12. Lionel Messi is one of the most titled football players of our time. He supports health and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

13. William Sanford Nye is an American science popularizer, comedian, and entertainer who has influenced generations of American students. His dedication to science education continues through his work as CEO of the Planetary Society and as a strong advocate for space exploration and environmental protection.

14. George W. Romney (posthumously) - was a businessman, chairman of the board and president of American Motors Corporation. As a public servant, he later served as the 43rd Governor of Michigan and the third Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

15. David Rubenstein is the co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group. He is known for his philanthropy and generous support for the restoration of historical monuments and cultural institutions in the country.

16. George Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations. Through his network of foundations, partners, and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros focuses on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.

17. George Stevens, Jr. was a writer, director, author and playwright. His career has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating the best of American film and the performing arts, including by founding the American Film Institute and establishing the Kennedy Center of Honor.

18. Denzel Washington is an actor, director and producer who has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes and the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He also served as the national spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 25 years.

19. Anna Wintour has been the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine since 1988. She is also the lead architect of the annual Met Gala fundraiser and chief content officer of Condé Nast. She received her award for her charity work

Recall

