Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. This is reported by the AP, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is the second time in two weeks that she has not attended official events with former US leaders and their spouses. However, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend.

Representatives of Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton confirmed that they will also join their husbands at the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

"Former President Barack Obama has confirmed his attendance at the 60th Inaugural Ceremony. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be attending," reads a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama provided to the Associated Press.

The reasons for Michelle Obama's skipping Trump's inauguration were not specified. She also did not attend the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington last week. At that time, the ceremony was attended by Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and their spouses - except for Michelle Obama.

Hillary Clinton will also attend, according to her representative.

George W. Bush's office confirmed that he and Laura Bush will also attend the event.

Last week, Michelle Obama was the only first lady to miss the funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. There, her husband and Donald Trump sat next to each other, chatting and laughing, demonstrating a friendly attitude despite the political feud between Democrat Obama and Republican Trump.

Addendum

Michelle Obama actively opposed Donald Trump during his 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential campaigns. In her 2018 memoir, she expressed shock when she learned that Trump would succeed her husband and condemned his campaign, which questioned Barack Obama's citizenship.

Last fall, Michelle Obama campaigned for Democrat Kamala Harris, urging men to vote for her and warning that women's lives would be at risk if Trump returned to the White House.

All three former presidents and their wives attended Trump's first inauguration in 2017, including Hillary Clinton, who lost to him in the 2016 election. Jimmy Carter was also present then.

Recall

