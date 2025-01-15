Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration

Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. This is reported by the AP, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is the second time in two weeks that she has not attended official events with former US leaders and their spouses. However, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend.

Representatives of Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton confirmed that they will also join their husbands at the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

"Former President Barack Obama has confirmed his attendance at the 60th Inaugural Ceremony. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be attending," reads a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama provided to the Associated Press.

Former President Barack Obama has confirmed his attendance at the 60th inaugural ceremony. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend,

- Barack and Michelle Obama's office said in a statement provided to the agency.

The reasons for Michelle Obama's skipping Trump's inauguration were not specified. She also did not attend the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington last week. At that time, the ceremony was attended by Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and their spouses - except for Michelle Obama.

Bill Clinton will attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, a source familiar with his schedule confirmed. Hillary Clinton will also attend, according to her representative.

George W. Bush's office confirmed that he and Laura Bush will also attend the event.

Last week, Michelle Obama was the only first lady to miss the funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. There, her husband and Donald Trump sat next to each other, chatting and laughing, demonstrating a friendly attitude despite the political feud between Democrat Obama and Republican Trump.

Addendum

Michelle Obama actively opposed Donald Trump during his 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential campaigns. In her 2018 memoir, she expressed shock when she learned that Trump would succeed her husband and condemned his campaign, which questioned Barack Obama's citizenship.

Last fall, Michelle Obama campaigned for Democrat Kamala Harris, urging men to vote for her and warning that women's lives would be at risk if Trump returned to the White House.

All three former presidents and their wives attended Trump's first inauguration in 2017, including Hillary Clinton, who lost to him in the 2016 election. Jimmy Carter was also present then.

Recall

US President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, twice as much as Biden. Major tech companies, including Amazon and Meta, have each donated a million dollars.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
bill-clintonBill Clinton
hillary-clintonHillary Clinton
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
barack-obamaBarack Obama
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

