Epstein Files - Key Evidence Against Trump Missing from Case

More than 90 records of FBI witness interrogations, listed in the evidence log in the case of Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, are missing from the array of documents released by the US Department of Justice last month. Among them are three interrogations related to a woman who accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assault, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

More than 90 of approximately 325 FBI interrogation reports (so-called Form 302s), whose serial numbers are listed in the evidence log, do not appear in the files on the US Department of Justice website.

According to the publication, among the missing documents are three materials related to a woman who told agents that Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly abused her, starting at approximately 13 years of age. At the same time, according to CNN, the same woman accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assault, which allegedly occurred decades ago.

The White House has already called the accusations against Trump false and sensational. Trump himself has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case. In a statement, the administration also referred to the previous position of the US Department of Justice that some documents may contain false and sensational claims about the president.

A spokesman for the US Department of Justice told CNN that no materials in the Epstein case had been deleted, and stressed that the department was acting within the law. According to him, documents that were not included in the public set could have been duplicates, privileged materials, or part of an ongoing federal investigation. At the same time, the department did not answer clarifying questions about specific files.

CNN also notes that for several weeks after the initial publication, some materials on the US Department of Justice website were removed and returned. In particular, one of the evidence logs was temporarily unavailable and then reappeared. The Department of Justice explained this by the need to edit victim data.

The publication adds that a number of Epstein's victims reported unsuccessful attempts to find materials of their own FBI interrogations on the US Department of Justice website. One victim, Haley Robson, wrote a letter to a federal judge questioning the completeness and transparency of the released set of documents.

As CNN clarifies, the evidence log in the Maxwell case also mentions additional 302 reports and interview notes regarding the woman who accused Trump, but they are not in the public files. At the same time, separate photos and correspondence with her lawyer provided by her are present in the open set.

Recall

Recently released documents show that Jeffrey Epstein sought to meet with Putin and established ties with the Russian elite. He used young Russian women and girls offered by modeling agencies and Russian criminals.