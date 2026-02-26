Epstein Files - Key Evidence Against Trump Missing from Case

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
08:55 AM • 3938 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 19458 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 34944 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 31338 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 28924 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 24446 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 18976 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 40398 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19494 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18584 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
72%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The TelegraphFebruary 26, 12:27 AM • 18654 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first detailsFebruary 26, 01:25 AM • 16803 views
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missilesFebruary 26, 02:22 AM • 14827 views
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - AxiosFebruary 26, 03:05 AM • 13267 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes04:58 AM • 7762 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 40388 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 44914 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 27876 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 64518 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 73606 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Robert Fico
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 2466 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 28524 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 32273 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 36400 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 37850 views
Actual
Heating
The Diplomat
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander

Epstein Files - Key Evidence Against Trump Missing from Case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Over 90 FBI interview records, listed in the evidence log in the case of Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, are missing from the released documents. Among them are three interviews related to a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault.

Epstein Files - Key Evidence Against Trump Missing from Case

More than 90 records of FBI witness interrogations, listed in the evidence log in the case of Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, are missing from the array of documents released by the US Department of Justice last month. Among them are three interrogations related to a woman who accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assault, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

More than 90 of approximately 325 FBI interrogation reports (so-called Form 302s), whose serial numbers are listed in the evidence log, do not appear in the files on the US Department of Justice website.

According to the publication, among the missing documents are three materials related to a woman who told agents that Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly abused her, starting at approximately 13 years of age. At the same time, according to CNN, the same woman accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assault, which allegedly occurred decades ago.

The White House has already called the accusations against Trump false and sensational. Trump himself has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case. In a statement, the administration also referred to the previous position of the US Department of Justice that some documents may contain false and sensational claims about the president.

A spokesman for the US Department of Justice told CNN that no materials in the Epstein case had been deleted, and stressed that the department was acting within the law. According to him, documents that were not included in the public set could have been duplicates, privileged materials, or part of an ongoing federal investigation. At the same time, the department did not answer clarifying questions about specific files.

CNN also notes that for several weeks after the initial publication, some materials on the US Department of Justice website were removed and returned. In particular, one of the evidence logs was temporarily unavailable and then reappeared. The Department of Justice explained this by the need to edit victim data.

The publication adds that a number of Epstein's victims reported unsuccessful attempts to find materials of their own FBI interrogations on the US Department of Justice website. One victim, Haley Robson, wrote a letter to a federal judge questioning the completeness and transparency of the released set of documents.

As CNN clarifies, the evidence log in the Maxwell case also mentions additional 302 reports and interview notes regarding the woman who accused Trump, but they are not in the public files. At the same time, separate photos and correspondence with her lawyer provided by her are present in the open set.

Recall

Recently released documents show that Jeffrey Epstein sought to meet with Putin and established ties with the Russian elite. He used young Russian women and girls offered by modeling agencies and Russian criminals.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump
United States