putin was sued for "rehabilitating Nazism" after an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he tried to exonerate Hitler

Political activist Sergei Antonov appealed to the Investigative Committee to open a criminal case against putin under the article on the rehabilitation of Nazism. According to Antonov, in an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, putin justified Hitler, saying that Poland allegedly forced Nazi Germany to attack it. About it writes UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

In statement Antonov quotes from an interview with putin, who says, among other things, that the Poles forced Hitler to start World War II. He said that it was Poland that started the war on September 1, 1939, because it was "intransigent" and Hitler had no choice but to start the war.

According to Antonov, putin's words contain "denial of the facts established by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal for the trial and punishment of the main war criminals of the European Axis countries, and approval of the crimes established by the said verdict.

Antonov emphasizes that these statements were disseminated in the media and social networks. He points out that he sees in this signs of a crime committed by a person "using his official position and with the use of mass media" and demands to start an investigation, the Investigative Committee registered Antonov's statement.

Context

Antonov heads the "Committee-2024", an association of russian opposition politicians against the usurpation of power in russia; at the moment he, like many other representatives of the organization, has left russia.

Recall

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson met with putin in moscow. He became the first Western journalist to speak with putin after russia carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

